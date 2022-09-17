ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

98-year-old WWII veteran honored in Jackson County

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A 98-year-old World War II veteran was honored for his service at a special ceremony in Jackson County on Thursday.

William H. Bohannon Jr. was honored with a commemorative brick paver at the entrance to the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park. Bohannon’s marker was placed at the entrance walkway near Monument Circle.

The paver was placed by Bohannon’s son, Hank, and his daughter-in-law Connie. They were assisted by the board of directors of the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30.

    (Photo: Gayla Sue Mendez)
    (Photo: Gayla Sue Mendez)

“I never knew I was this big!” Bohannon stated when the paver was placed.

According to a news release, Bohannon served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. He recalled being transferred on the USS Pondera to an undisclosed location, and he remembered where he was when the first atomic bomb went off in Hiroshima. At that time, he was en route to Okinawa.

His service awards include the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct medal, Army of Occupation Medal Japan, the Japan Victory ribbon, and two overseas service bars.

Bohannon’s paver joins those dedicated to other Jackson County veterans. Learn more about the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County here .

