ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Ten keys to the game: Texas vs UTSA

By Eric Nahlin
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIry9_0hzafa0A00
Barryn Sorrell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The ’10’ list for Alabama was more of a checklist of what Texas needed in order to have a chance to beat the Crimson Tide. They came incredibly close to striking a line through all ten and should have won regardless.

[Get ONE MONTH of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]

This week’s list really boils down to No. 1, but we’ll still be looking for other key indicators as we try and project the upside of this team heading into conference play.

1. Focus and intensity: No matter what your pursuit, consistency is the key to improvement. If Texas shows great focus and intensity for the third week in a row, this long absent trait will go from positive trend in the first two games to habit. Focus means playing assignment sound and not drawing penalties. Intensity unleashes athleticism and physicality. Texas has stark (and Sark) advantages over most teams if it plays with focus and intensity.

2. No hero ball for No. 0: ‘Hero ball’ is the term coined regarding Tom Herman’s usage of Sam Ehlinger. Jeff Traylor will display that same sort of dependence on his quarterback, Frank Harris who wears No. 0. Harris is a tough, smart, dual-threat quarterback who knows where the ball is supposed to go. He’ll be the third mobile quarterback the team has faced in a row. Contain him in the pocket and take away his primary target and UT should be good.

3. Sound zone coverage: Harris has a quick trigger and three quality receivers to throw the ball. Last week, Alabama had its best success later in the game spreading the field and letting their receivers find space. UTSA will undoubtedly do the same. This is going to be a good game for the safeties to get their eyes on the ball, and then their hands. We’ll see some man coverage to be sure, especially in the boundary, but that’s a bit risky against a QB who can run.

4. Run the ball predictably: By that I mean, run the ball on predictable downs and distance. Texas has the size, talent, and strength advantage up front. If the run game doesn’t get going today it’s going to be something to consider as the team enters conference play. The Big 12 has some quality defensive lines this year, to include Texas Tech’s next week.

5. Talent advantage: The talent advantage in this game should lead to big plays in all three phases, to shorter fields, and to Texas generally having firm control once opening scripts and enthusiasm are removed from the equation.

6. Edge play and rotation: This is yet another important game for the Edge players to contain an athletic quarterback. They’ve done pretty well against Chandler Rogers and Bryce Young. Last week, Pete Kwiatkowski didn’t rotate his outside linebackers much. This should be a good opportunity to do so, however they’ll need to remain assignment sound against Harris. After Ovie Oghoufo, this is a young group, however the youth at the position is about as talented as anywhere else in the program. Hopefully we see Ethan Burke, J’Mond Tapp, and Jaray Bledsoe.

7. Chunk yardage: Even with questions at quarterback Texas should be able to pick up some big yards in the passing game. Texas should be able to exploit the Roadrunners in space. Whether that’s due to athletic advantage or the next factor, remains to be seen.

8. Catch them blitzing: UTSA is going to have to bring pressure. Kyle Flood’s O-line did great with their protections last week. If they do that again this week, QB1 will have time to punish the defense for their linebacker and safety blitzes.

9. Turn them over: Texas has physical and speed advantages that should lead to creating turnovers. Texas defenders need to be more cognizant of going for the punch once a tackle is assured. Sometimes that’s a calculated risk, but the way the defense is pursuing this year, help is on the way. Defensive backs are going to have a lot of opportunities to make plays on the ball today.

10. Fan presence: Three home games in a row, with two of them night games and one against Alabama, is a great way to instill more hostile mannerisms in the seats of DKR. We’ve seen Chris Beard increase the hostility factor in basketball, even before the Moody Center opened, so the students surely have it in them. If Sark’s program keeps playing with the effort it has in the first two games, fans will match that intensity and the stadium experience for visiting teams will be in need of a new reputation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS DFW

Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
Narcity USA

A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)

Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Texas Tech#Home Games#American Football#College Football
KVUE

Woman holding onto car's hood while alleged thief drives off leads to wreck on North Lamar

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night. The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dailytrib.com

Motorcyclist killed in Park Road 4 crash

A 58-year-old Dripping Springs man died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a motorcycle accident on Park Road 4 near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, identified as Tony Mahan, failed to navigate a sharp curve, veered off of the road, and was ejected from his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
69K+
Followers
71K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy