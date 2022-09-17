Ten keys to the game: Texas vs UTSA

Barryn Sorrell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The ’10’ list for Alabama was more of a checklist of what Texas needed in order to have a chance to beat the Crimson Tide. They came incredibly close to striking a line through all ten and should have won regardless.

This week’s list really boils down to No. 1, but we’ll still be looking for other key indicators as we try and project the upside of this team heading into conference play.

1. Focus and intensity: No matter what your pursuit, consistency is the key to improvement. If Texas shows great focus and intensity for the third week in a row, this long absent trait will go from positive trend in the first two games to habit. Focus means playing assignment sound and not drawing penalties. Intensity unleashes athleticism and physicality. Texas has stark (and Sark) advantages over most teams if it plays with focus and intensity.

2. No hero ball for No. 0: ‘Hero ball’ is the term coined regarding Tom Herman’s usage of Sam Ehlinger. Jeff Traylor will display that same sort of dependence on his quarterback, Frank Harris who wears No. 0. Harris is a tough, smart, dual-threat quarterback who knows where the ball is supposed to go. He’ll be the third mobile quarterback the team has faced in a row. Contain him in the pocket and take away his primary target and UT should be good.

3. Sound zone coverage: Harris has a quick trigger and three quality receivers to throw the ball. Last week, Alabama had its best success later in the game spreading the field and letting their receivers find space. UTSA will undoubtedly do the same. This is going to be a good game for the safeties to get their eyes on the ball, and then their hands. We’ll see some man coverage to be sure, especially in the boundary, but that’s a bit risky against a QB who can run.

4. Run the ball predictably: By that I mean, run the ball on predictable downs and distance. Texas has the size, talent, and strength advantage up front. If the run game doesn’t get going today it’s going to be something to consider as the team enters conference play. The Big 12 has some quality defensive lines this year, to include Texas Tech’s next week.

5. Talent advantage: The talent advantage in this game should lead to big plays in all three phases, to shorter fields, and to Texas generally having firm control once opening scripts and enthusiasm are removed from the equation.

6. Edge play and rotation: This is yet another important game for the Edge players to contain an athletic quarterback. They’ve done pretty well against Chandler Rogers and Bryce Young. Last week, Pete Kwiatkowski didn’t rotate his outside linebackers much. This should be a good opportunity to do so, however they’ll need to remain assignment sound against Harris. After Ovie Oghoufo, this is a young group, however the youth at the position is about as talented as anywhere else in the program. Hopefully we see Ethan Burke, J’Mond Tapp, and Jaray Bledsoe.

7. Chunk yardage: Even with questions at quarterback Texas should be able to pick up some big yards in the passing game. Texas should be able to exploit the Roadrunners in space. Whether that’s due to athletic advantage or the next factor, remains to be seen.

8. Catch them blitzing: UTSA is going to have to bring pressure. Kyle Flood’s O-line did great with their protections last week. If they do that again this week, QB1 will have time to punish the defense for their linebacker and safety blitzes.

9. Turn them over: Texas has physical and speed advantages that should lead to creating turnovers. Texas defenders need to be more cognizant of going for the punch once a tackle is assured. Sometimes that’s a calculated risk, but the way the defense is pursuing this year, help is on the way. Defensive backs are going to have a lot of opportunities to make plays on the ball today.

10. Fan presence: Three home games in a row, with two of them night games and one against Alabama, is a great way to instill more hostile mannerisms in the seats of DKR. We’ve seen Chris Beard increase the hostility factor in basketball, even before the Moody Center opened, so the students surely have it in them. If Sark’s program keeps playing with the effort it has in the first two games, fans will match that intensity and the stadium experience for visiting teams will be in need of a new reputation.