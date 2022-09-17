Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time since the partition of the island, census figures show.The Census 2021 figures, published on Thursday, show that 45.7% of the region’s population said they were either Catholic or brought up as a Catholic.The figures for Protestants (and other Christian faiths) was 43.5% while 1.5% were from non-Christian religions.Northern Ireland had a significant Protestant majority when it was established in 1921 as part of the partition of Ireland.2001 - 43.8%2011 - 45.1%2021 - 45.7%The last census, in 2011, recorded 48.4% of the population as being either Protestant or brought up Protestant,...

RELIGION ・ 28 MINUTES AGO