The Independent

More Catholics than Protestants in NI for first time since partition

Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time since the partition of the island, census figures show.The Census 2021 figures, published on Thursday, show that 45.7% of the region’s population said they were either Catholic or brought up as a Catholic.The figures for Protestants (and other Christian faiths) was 43.5% while 1.5% were from non-Christian religions.Northern Ireland had a significant Protestant majority when it was established in 1921 as part of the partition of Ireland.2001 - 43.8%2011 - 45.1%2021 - 45.7%The last census, in 2011, recorded 48.4% of the population as being either Protestant or brought up Protestant,...
RELIGION

