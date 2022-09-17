ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Riding center to host Harvest Celebration

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend. The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band,...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
YSU faculty union denounces possible cuts to 11 departments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Youngtown State University’s faculty union, Mark Vopat, has released a statement saying the union denounces the possibility of cuts to 11 academic programs. This comes after 26 programs were discontinued last year. Vopat said, “It’s impossible to overstate how much chaos...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Photographer raising funds for stadium repairs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman alumna wants the old high school football stadium fixed up. Kim Floyd played soccer for the Spartans at the old Boardman stadium. Now she has her own photography business called Phoenix Photography. During some thunderstorms a few weeks ago, Floyd captured a photo...
BOARDMAN, OH
YSU could face more department cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made. The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment. The following departments are on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Local nonprofit Diva Donations settles into new home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Homecoming season is here and parents of teenagers know it can be expensive. Diva Donations provides an alternative and has a new location. The clothing racks for Diva Donations are in a new place. The dresses now hang in Boardman, using the ground floor of a former church. Diva Donations is renting the space from Believers Church, which now owns the building.
BOARDMAN, OH
Youngstown leader launches new program for residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is launching a new organization to help people who want to get involved in community activity. Derrick McDowell says there are many people who would like to give back or get involved but don’t know where to begin or to whom to reach out. So, he is launching a new initiative called “We Are a Generation.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YSU to name interim president before search to replace Tressel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three months after Jim Tressel announced his resignation as president of Youngstown State University, we now have an idea of how the YSU Board of Trustees will proceed with hiring his replacement. It won’t happen for a while, possibly a year to a year and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YFD promotes firefighters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city fire department promoted two members Monday. Tony Ciccone went from lieutenant to captain and Aaron Smith went from firefighter to lieutenant. The department held a ceremony at the main fire station on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Local candle light vigil to be held for WWII veteran

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday, you can pay homage to an American hero. The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 15 is hosting a candlelight vigil. It’s to honor Post 15 member Dick McCarthy, a veteran of WWII. It starts at 7 p.m. and is happening at The Inn at...
POLAND, OH
Local businesses chosen for YBI ‘shark’ contest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) announced the five companies pitching at 2022 Shark Tank, a contest based on ABC’s Shark Tank series. YBI received over 75 applicants who pitched ideas for their businesses. A panel will explore and judge the ideas with all the businesses gaining exposure and possible investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Hometown Hero spreads awareness of ovarian cancer

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates her time to spreading awareness for ovarian cancer, which is known as the “silent killer” because it is difficult to diagnose early. Erin Flanagan Lonsway, the executive director of the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation, accepted her Hometown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Two injured in crash at Youngstown intersection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police were called to a two car accident that sent two to the hospital Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the accident at the intersection of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard just before 8 a.m. Officers said that two people were injured and police said that they...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Annual BBQ chicken dinner raises funds for local fire department

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Berlin Township Fire Department is gearing up for its annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser. This year, firefighters are going back to their roots, having the annual dinner at the department. The BBQ chicken dinner is the department’s only fundraiser of the year, which...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
Local member of International Association of Firefighters honored

(WKBN) – A Warren firefighter who lost his life almost two years ago was finally honored for his sacrifice. Lieutenant Don Beauchene, Jr. was recognized this weekend during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The service honors members of the International Association of Firefighters who lost...
WARREN, OH
Semi rolls over on busy part of I-680

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are at a semi rollover that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to I-680 Northbound at the end of the Salt Springs off ramp just before 4 a.m. Police said that there were no injuries. Traffic in the area is not delayed or affected by...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
New musical to debut locally next weekend

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new musical is set to debut next weekend!. Top Hat Productions will present “Kinky Boots” to the community. The cast consists of about 30 local performers. The nonprofit organization puts all of the money they make back into the community to do things like feed the homeless.
STRUTHERS, OH
Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was...
BOARDMAN, OH
2 Years Later: The Valley remembers Rowan Sweeney

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been exactly two years since 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was shot and killed in Struthers. It’s two years later and there are still a lot of questions that are still being asked about exactly what happened on that September morning in Struthers. In...
STRUTHERS, OH
Officials hope to reduce accidents with new signs

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials are hoping some new signage will help reduce the numbers of big truck accidents in the village. A crash Friday afternoon tied up emergency crews for several hours after a driver hauling cardboard to a nearby recycling facility rolled his rig over along South Hubbard Road.
LOWELLVILLE, OH

