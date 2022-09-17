ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
E! News

Brad Pitt Ventures Into Beauty With New Luxury Skincare Line

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Taught Brad Pitt This Skincare Hack. Forget the fight club, Brad Pitt is officially part of the beauty community. On Sept. 21, the Bullet Train actor announced his latest business venture, unveiling the launch of Le Domaine—a luxury skincare line that the brand describes as "science-meets-nature." The Oscar winner's brand offers a face cream, cleanser and serum that ranges between $80-$385.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

E! News

213K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy