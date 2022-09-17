Read full article on original website
Related
NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website
The forecast for today: Erick Adame is weathering a tough storm in his career. The TV weatherman said he was terminated from his position as a meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 after his employer learned that he was participating in an adult webcam website, he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 19.
Jay Leno Reveals What It's Really Like Seeing "Genius" Elon Musk in His Element
There's nothing funny about Jay Leno's praise for billionaire Elon Musk. The comedian interviewed the business magnate at the SpaceX Starbase in Texas for the Sept. 21 episode of Jay Leno's Garage, and, in an exclusive interview with E! News, he teased what it was really like seeing the Tesla CEO hard at work.
More celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian are turning themselves into department stores. Here's the platform helping to grow their customer list.
More celebrities are launching personalized online marketplaces and they might soon take significant business from traditional department stores.
It's a Good Time to Cancel Some Streaming Services. Here's How to Do It
Parting is such sweet… savings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Our Readers Shared What They Majored In And What Their Jobs Are Now, And Now I'd Like To Learn More About The Mortuary-To-Marketing Pipeline
"It’s hard work and can be draining, but it’s beautiful."
48-Hour Flash Deal: This Root Touch Up Spray With 8,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Is 50% Off
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Brad Pitt Ventures Into Beauty With New Luxury Skincare Line
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Taught Brad Pitt This Skincare Hack. Forget the fight club, Brad Pitt is officially part of the beauty community. On Sept. 21, the Bullet Train actor announced his latest business venture, unveiling the launch of Le Domaine—a luxury skincare line that the brand describes as "science-meets-nature." The Oscar winner's brand offers a face cream, cleanser and serum that ranges between $80-$385.
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby Girl No. 3
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Mark Zuckerberg is about to be very outnumbered in his household. The Facebook co-founder, 38, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 37, announced on Sept. 21 that they are expecting another baby girl. "Lots of love" Mark—who shares daughters Maxima, 6,...
E! News
213K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0