Two dead after plane crashed in Dateland

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 16, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper observed a large plume of smoke while on patrol.

According to a press release, the incident occurred near Spot Road and Interstate 8 in Dateland, AZ at approximately 1:50pm.

Upon arrival, the Trooper located a small aircraft in the desert fully engulfed in flames.

After reading the scene, the YSCO responded and took over the investigation.

While observing the Van's RV-6 two seater plane, the deputies discovered two dead bodies, a pilot and a passenger.

In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified.

Currently, the FAA and NTSB are on scene, investigating the crash. Also, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Furthermore, the identities of the pilot and passengers have not been revealed at the time, pending positive identification.

However, the case remains ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the case, please contact the YSCO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Another alternative, visit the Yuma County Sheriff's Office website to submit an anonymous tip.

