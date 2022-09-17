ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dateland, AZ

Two dead after plane crashed in Dateland

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bzlp8_0hzaf5v000

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 16, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper observed a large plume of smoke while on patrol.

According to a press release, the incident occurred near Spot Road and Interstate 8 in Dateland, AZ at approximately 1:50pm.

Upon arrival, the Trooper located a small aircraft in the desert fully engulfed in flames.

After reading the scene, the YSCO responded and took over the investigation.

While observing the Van's RV-6 two seater plane, the deputies discovered two dead bodies, a pilot and a passenger.

In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified.

Currently, the FAA and NTSB are on scene, investigating the crash. Also, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Furthermore, the identities of the pilot and passengers have not been revealed at the time, pending positive identification.

However, the case remains ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the case, please contact the YSCO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Another alternative, visit the Yuma County Sheriff's Office website to submit an anonymous tip.

The post Two dead after plane crashed in Dateland appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
DATELAND, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday. The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif. There is no information available yet as to why the crash occurred or the identity of either victim.
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions on I-8 near Wellton for repairs

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be construction work and lane restrictions on Interstate 8 near Wellton on September 22 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The post Lane restrictions on I-8 near Wellton for repairs appeared first on KYMA.
WELLTON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dateland, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Traffic Accident
kawc.org

Yuma Regional Medical Center sees success with scrub technician program

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says a shortage of technicians is delaying surgical treatments across the nation. In response, local hospitals are starting to recruit and train their own surgical technologists. Recently, in a room filled with plastic wrapped surgical equipment at Yuma Regional Medical Center, Beatriz Santellan laid...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Winter vegetable season underway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yuma County winter vegetable season is officially underway. And it all starts out with a seed. Vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and kale are all grown in greenhouses for their first 45 days of life. The crops are then transported to fields and transplanted, growing in there for the next three The post Home Grown: Winter vegetable season underway appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KYMA News 11

Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a suspect, Joshua Dominic Ornelas was arrested by the Yuma Police Department on July 12 and was charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Juan Alfredo Ruiz. The post Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, Cotton harvest is in full swing in both Yuma County and Imperial County. Yuma County grows about 12-thousand acres of cotton per year, which is harvested from now until mid- October. Tuesday morning, Jacob Ware, of Ware farms, ran the cotton picker in Bard, California. Ware says The post Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy