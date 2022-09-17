Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Chaim Bloom: Red Sox knew exactly how DFAing Kevin Plawecki would land
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford for an exclusive interview on Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” and talked about the difficult decision to DFA Kevin Plawecki.
Yardbarker
Prominent Member Of 2018 Red Sox Roster Contemplating Retirement
While the 2018 Red Sox's World Series run is still fresh in the minds of the Boston fanbase, the roster appears to be fading into retirement rapidly. After some shaky reporting by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the world was convinced that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price planned to retire following the end of the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Yardbarker
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
Yardbarker
How Kevin Plawecki To Rangers Could Cost Red Sox Marquee Free Agent
Could the Boston Red Sox's release of Kevin Plawecki cost them one of the top pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class? Maybe someone the team is quite familiar with?. The former Red Sox backstop officially was released Monday after being designated for assignment last Wednesday. He's now expected to sign with the Texas Rangers but will have to wait until Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to do so.
Even Kevin Plawecki is a saga as the Red Sox pout their way to obscurity
"Removing a guy like that from the clubhouse is a big hit for a lot of guys." One of the harder things to sense from afar is the real temperature of a team. Outside perceptions are just that, and so much is often lost in transit. Some, however, are easy enough to read.
Rangers sign former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki
The Rangers have now officially signed catcher Kevin Plawecki, a move that was hinted at in recent reporting. The club announced the move, along with Nick Solak heading to the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture in a corresponding move. The Solak move is a mere formality, as it was previously reported that he suffered a season-ending foot fracture.
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' sidelines Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Mateo started the last three games and recorded one hit in 10 at-bats. Gunnar Henderson will cover shortstop and hit third while Ramon Urias scoots over to third base and bats eighth. Terrin Vavra will replace Mateo in the lineup to play second base and bat fifth.
