Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Chick-Fil-A gives students opportunity to participate in business simulation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Chick-Fil-A market announced a new partnership where Chick-Fil-A will welcome students from across the state to participate in a restaurant simulation. Starting September 20, the simulation will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience multiple roles. Some of the roles...
KTUL

University of Tulsa raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — University of Tulsa President Brad Carson announced on Wednesday that TU's minimum wage has been increased to $15 an hour. Carson said the policy goes into effect on Oct. 1, and that he is grateful for TU's hard working staff. Currently, TU follows the federal...
KTUL

Educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Governor Stitt came down on. No schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter. But in doing so, the Oklahoma Supreme Court says one branch of government started overriding the powers of another branch of government, which goes against our state's constitution.
KTUL

Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
KTUL

LIST: Fall events in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With autumn's arrival, organization and businesses across Green Country are preparing for the upcoming fall and spooky season. The Tulsa area offers something for everyone, from pumpkin patches to haunted hay rides, to Oktoberfests and trunk-or-treating. For a full list of fall and Halloween events,...
KTUL

Equality Center selling shirts for Banned Books Week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is selling shirts to support efforts of Oklahoma equality and the Rainbow Library. They say that the center is home to the Nancy and Joe McDonald Rainbow Library. The library works to stop censorship and promote LGBTQ+ literature that...
KTUL

'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
KTUL

Ascension St. John to extend mammogram hours for Brest Cancer Awareness Month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension St. John is extending mammogram hours for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at three area hospitals. The hospital is encouraging everyone to schedule a mammogram because early screening can often find or detect breast cancer early, before a lump can be felt. “Comprehensive preventive care...
KTUL

Chandler Park offering nature programs for all ages

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Chandler Park is offering nature programs for all ages through the end of the year. The park has programs for infants, children, teenagers and adults that will encourage participants to get outside and teach them about the world around them. "The idea for the these...
KTUL

Sand Springs mourns teen crash victims

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
KTUL

City of Catoosa plans Blue Whale's 50th Birthday Bash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The historic Blue Whale of Catoosa on Route 66 is turning 50 and locals are planning a Birthday Bash for the landmark. On Sept. 24 from 3-7 p.m., families can enjoy activities for all ages at The Blue Whale provided by The City of Catoosa, The Blue Whale of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship.
CATOOSA, OK

