KTUL
Tulsa Chick-Fil-A gives students opportunity to participate in business simulation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Chick-Fil-A market announced a new partnership where Chick-Fil-A will welcome students from across the state to participate in a restaurant simulation. Starting September 20, the simulation will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience multiple roles. Some of the roles...
KTUL
Oral Roberts University reaches historic enrollment numbers for 14th consecutive year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University officially exceeded 5,000 students this fall setting an all-time enrollment record. This is the 14th year in a row that enrollment has increased. According to the state census, ORU enrolled a total of 5,051 students for this fall semester. ORU continues to...
KTUL
Northeastern State University listed as one of best online colleges in US
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Northeastern State University has been named one of the best online colleges in the United States by Abound. NSU was recently listed on the website's 100 Best Online Colleges 2022 list. NSU was one of just two public universities in the state of Oklahoma...
KTUL
University of Tulsa raises minimum wage to $15 an hour
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — University of Tulsa President Brad Carson announced on Wednesday that TU's minimum wage has been increased to $15 an hour. Carson said the policy goes into effect on Oct. 1, and that he is grateful for TU's hard working staff. Currently, TU follows the federal...
KTUL
Report: Bedlam football game between Oklahoma, Oklahoma St. to end when Sooners join SEC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The most popular football game in Oklahoma is reportedly coming to an end in a few years. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the annual Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.
KTUL
Educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Governor Stitt came down on. No schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter. But in doing so, the Oklahoma Supreme Court says one branch of government started overriding the powers of another branch of government, which goes against our state's constitution.
KTUL
Tulsa Housing Authority, City of Tulsa awarded $50 million Choice Neighborhoods grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa housing Authority and the City of Tulsa have been awarded a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Envision Comanche plan. This is the second CNI grand award the THA and the city...
KTUL
Tulsa doctor explains process of fixing botched tattoos, advises researching in advance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-six percent of Americans have a tattoo, and a new survey shows that nearly half of Americans under the age of 40 have one, but what happens if you get a tattoo and later decide that you hate it?. Doctors say having one removed is...
KTUL
Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
KTUL
LIST: Fall events in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With autumn's arrival, organization and businesses across Green Country are preparing for the upcoming fall and spooky season. The Tulsa area offers something for everyone, from pumpkin patches to haunted hay rides, to Oktoberfests and trunk-or-treating. For a full list of fall and Halloween events,...
KTUL
Equality Center selling shirts for Banned Books Week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is selling shirts to support efforts of Oklahoma equality and the Rainbow Library. They say that the center is home to the Nancy and Joe McDonald Rainbow Library. The library works to stop censorship and promote LGBTQ+ literature that...
KTUL
Zink Lake less than year away from opening to public near Gathering Place
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From above the Arkansas River, you can see the construction of Tulsa's newest attraction. The dam and pedestrian bridge are going to reshape the area just south of the 21st Street bridge. “We’re excited about it and I think as we’ve gotten more information out...
KTUL
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
KTUL
Ascension St. John to extend mammogram hours for Brest Cancer Awareness Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension St. John is extending mammogram hours for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at three area hospitals. The hospital is encouraging everyone to schedule a mammogram because early screening can often find or detect breast cancer early, before a lump can be felt. “Comprehensive preventive care...
KTUL
Chandler Park offering nature programs for all ages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Chandler Park is offering nature programs for all ages through the end of the year. The park has programs for infants, children, teenagers and adults that will encourage participants to get outside and teach them about the world around them. "The idea for the these...
KTUL
The Hospitality House of Tulsa is hosting "Hospitality under the Stars" Fundraiser event
Thursday, September 22nd 6-8 p.m.
KTUL
Sand Springs mourns teen crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
KTUL
City of Catoosa plans Blue Whale's 50th Birthday Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The historic Blue Whale of Catoosa on Route 66 is turning 50 and locals are planning a Birthday Bash for the landmark. On Sept. 24 from 3-7 p.m., families can enjoy activities for all ages at The Blue Whale provided by The City of Catoosa, The Blue Whale of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship.
KTUL
Wanted Arizona man arrested in Tulsa for alleged fentanyl, firearm, drug money possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arizona armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tulsa on September 19. The Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near North Madison Avenue and East Pine Street. While searching, police found two pounds of fentanyl pills, equalling to approximately...
KTUL
Last day of summer dangerously hot, but first day of fall to bring cooler weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday will be another extremely hot day with temperatures landing around 100 degrees. We may see some places cross the 100-degree mark. The record high for September 21 is 98 and it was set in 1980. The conditions look favorable for beating that record today.
