Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields threw the ball only 11 times Sunday night in the Bears’ deflating 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bears trailed by 17 at halftime and needed Fields to generate big plays in the second half to get them back into the game. An opportunity presented itself on the Bears’ first third down of the second half, but Fields failed to pull the trigger.
The 49ers find themselves in an awkward position. San Francisco already was all-in on the 2022 NFL season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance running the show. But with the 22-year-old ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the starter under center, is the team in a better position to win?
Although Bears fans may have hoped some of the Packers touchdowns were a hallucination Sunday, it appears this unusual end zone celebration was in fact real - and may have been a nod to quarterback Aaron Rodgers' unconventional offseason that sparked headlines. The odd scene unfolded after Rodgers threw a...
What an encore performance. After an exciting start to the 2022 NFL season last week, we witnessed a heartbreaking injury, a couple of stunning fourth-quarter comebacks and already have a contender for the best touchdown celebration of the year. And it's only Week 2. It’s time to declare winners and...
Is it time to let Russ cook or is time to admit that Russ is cooked? The answer might be in the eye of the beholder. Russell Wilson may have gotten his first win under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon but his performance to start the 2022 NFL season has led some football fans to question whether or not the Super Bowl-winning QB should still be counted amongst football's elite.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The 2022 Bears' season is all about the growth and development of quarterback Justin Fields. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Eberflus would like to exit the 2022 campaign knowing for sure if Fields is their franchise signal-caller or not. The lack of...
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
The Chicago Bears offense needs help. Help at the offensive line. Help at the skill positions. In short Justin Fields needs weapons and protection. So in this series, I take a look at players the Bears should be looking at in the 2023 NFL Draft. Name: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. School (Year):...
Every once in a while, an NFL player puts up a statline so preposterous that it doesn’t seem real – even for fantasy football. Between dominant running backs and star wide receivers, a marquee fantasy football player can single-handedly win a matchup. When it comes to the best of the best, it’s possible that the one player outscored the opposing team by himself.
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a dominant stretch of baseball. They've won 12 of their last 15 games, with four of those wins coming against a divisional opponent in the Minnesota Twins. The Guardians are as confident as ever heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Asked to describe his team’s overall effort in Wednesday’s game against the Guardians, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo had a simple response. “We didn't play good,” Cairo said postgame. “They played better than us. Simple as that.”. Cairo reiterated that point a couple of times...
When a team loses by 17 points it usually means a lot went wrong. That was certainly the case when the Bears fell to the Packers 27-10 on Sunday Night Football. The defense struggled to tackle Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon in the run game. Aaron Rodgers picked apart the zone defense when he needed to in the pass game. On offense, almost nothing worked in the passing game after the team’s opening touchdown drive. Still, some moments loomed larger than others when it was all said and done. These were the most impactful plays in the Bears loss.
After two games, the Bears are still not ready to name a starting right guard. On Sunday Night Football, the Bears continued their rotation of Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick. On Monday, Eberflus hinted that may continue. “It depends on where we have Lucas,” Eberflus said. “If we have Lucas...
The Chicago White Sox are in a playoff race with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The two teams will play each other in a pivotal three-game series this week. This is the White Sox' last opportunity to push Cleveland down in the standings. After dropping their series opener...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. --- If Justin Fields is frustrated by the Bears' play-calling in their 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he's not showing it. The second-year quarterback was adamant after the Week 2 defeat that he had no issues throwing only 11 passes and registering 17 dropbacks. He fully trusts the Bears, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
David Montgomery is teed up for a productive fantasy football week. Last week, the fourth-year running back posted 122 rushing yards and two catches for 14 yards. In a standard PPR league, that stat line equates to 17 points. He achieved this line against the Packers, who are perceived to have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – In their Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears leaned on Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. (hustle, intensity, takeaways, and smart football) principle to help them slow down Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan’s vaunted offensive attack. Those Bears were nowhere to be...
Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded each individual performance from the Bears' Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers. He recorded a 40.8 overall grade, the lowest of any offensive player for the Bears. PFF also handed him a 50.6 passing grade and 44.4 rushing grade. After looking at his...
