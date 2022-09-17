When a team loses by 17 points it usually means a lot went wrong. That was certainly the case when the Bears fell to the Packers 27-10 on Sunday Night Football. The defense struggled to tackle Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon in the run game. Aaron Rodgers picked apart the zone defense when he needed to in the pass game. On offense, almost nothing worked in the passing game after the team’s opening touchdown drive. Still, some moments loomed larger than others when it was all said and done. These were the most impactful plays in the Bears loss.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO