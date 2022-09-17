ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy

Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

ESB explains why Fields didn't hit him for wide-open TD vs. Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields threw the ball only 11 times Sunday night in the Bears’ deflating 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bears trailed by 17 at halftime and needed Fields to generate big plays in the second half to get them back into the game. An opportunity presented itself on the Bears’ first third down of the second half, but Fields failed to pull the trigger.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Anonymous 49ers admit team is better with Jimmy G

The 49ers find themselves in an awkward position. San Francisco already was all-in on the 2022 NFL season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance running the show. But with the 22-year-old ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the starter under center, is the team in a better position to win?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson's rough start leads PointsBet to offer free bets

Is it time to let Russ cook or is time to admit that Russ is cooked? The answer might be in the eye of the beholder. Russell Wilson may have gotten his first win under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon but his performance to start the 2022 NFL season has led some football fans to question whether or not the Super Bowl-winning QB should still be counted amongst football's elite.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is favored to win NFL MVP after two weeks in 2022?

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
NBC Sports Chicago

Top 10 single-game fantasy football performances in NFL history

Every once in a while, an NFL player puts up a statline so preposterous that it doesn’t seem real – even for fantasy football. Between dominant running backs and star wide receivers, a marquee fantasy football player can single-handedly win a matchup. When it comes to the best of the best, it’s possible that the one player outscored the opposing team by himself.
NBC Sports Chicago

5 most important plays in Bears loss to Packers

When a team loses by 17 points it usually means a lot went wrong. That was certainly the case when the Bears fell to the Packers 27-10 on Sunday Night Football. The defense struggled to tackle Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon in the run game. Aaron Rodgers picked apart the zone defense when he needed to in the pass game. On offense, almost nothing worked in the passing game after the team’s opening touchdown drive. Still, some moments loomed larger than others when it was all said and done. These were the most impactful plays in the Bears loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields puts Bears over self by trusting team's offensive vision

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --- If Justin Fields is frustrated by the Bears' play-calling in their 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he's not showing it. The second-year quarterback was adamant after the Week 2 defeat that he had no issues throwing only 11 passes and registering 17 dropbacks. He fully trusts the Bears, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery due for big fantasy football week

David Montgomery is teed up for a productive fantasy football week. Last week, the fourth-year running back posted 122 rushing yards and two catches for 14 yards. In a standard PPR league, that stat line equates to 17 points. He achieved this line against the Packers, who are perceived to have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields recorded lowest PFF grade of Week 2

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded each individual performance from the Bears' Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers. He recorded a 40.8 overall grade, the lowest of any offensive player for the Bears. PFF also handed him a 50.6 passing grade and 44.4 rushing grade. After looking at his...
CHICAGO, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

