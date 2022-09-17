ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Walk Thru Trunk or Treating at Oswego Speedway

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, are hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29th from 12-3pm. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating...
OSWEGO, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego County, NY
Society
County
Oswego County, NY
Oswego, NY
Society
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Players Proudly Announce Cast For Their Christmas Production

Oswego Players is proud to announce the cast for their upcoming Christmas production: Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker, written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff, directed by Amy C. Metz, and produced in collaboration with Creation Studio, LLC. The Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is a full-length theatrical play, with excerpts from the ballet performed...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County

MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
MUNNSVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police have made a correction about an arrest involving a Lowville man accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in Lewis County. Police originally said 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. admitted that he made...
LOWVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Opera Theater to Present "The Golden Cage" Nov. 12 - 13

Oswego Opera Theater will present the operetta “The Golden Cage” on Saturday evening, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Waterman Theater,. Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. It was written by two of the 982 Holocaust survivors from 18...
OSWEGO, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Oswego County Today

Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment

FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Salmon River Fine Arts Center Online Auction Sept. 30th

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding their annual online auction on September 30th from 6- 8 pm. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, September 23rd by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, September 30th. Simply select the 2022 Auction link and register to bid. The host website will even allow you to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed on your behalf to outbid new bidders up to your max bid amount.
PULASKI, NY
WIBX 950

New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY

With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall. We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.
CAMDEN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Milo Johnson Headlines Oct. 14th Fulton Lions ‘Mane Event’ Comedy Night

The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their annual Mane Event comedy night with comedian Milo Johnson on Friday, October 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. The opening act will be Becky Wiggins. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need. “This event has been...
FULTON, NY

