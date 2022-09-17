Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Walk Thru Trunk or Treating at Oswego Speedway
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, are hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29th from 12-3pm. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
CNY Diaper Bank’s Downtown Diaper Walk is Sept. 29 in Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit that collects and has distributed over 7 million diapers to families in need in Syracuse, encourages businesses, individuals and families to participate in its activities in honor of “National Diaper Need Awareness Week” from Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Community...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Players Proudly Announce Cast For Their Christmas Production
Oswego Players is proud to announce the cast for their upcoming Christmas production: Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker, written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff, directed by Amy C. Metz, and produced in collaboration with Creation Studio, LLC. The Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is a full-length theatrical play, with excerpts from the ballet performed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
localsyr.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Popeyes celebrates opening with ribbon cutting, donation to children’s museum
OSWEGO — The Port City can now “love that chicken from Popeyes” after the fast food chain held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. Even though the restaurant was open throughout the day, both city officials and representatives from Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC cut the ribbon around 5 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
wwnytv.com
Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police have made a correction about an arrest involving a Lowville man accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in Lewis County. Police originally said 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. admitted that he made...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Opera Theater to Present "The Golden Cage" Nov. 12 - 13
Oswego Opera Theater will present the operetta “The Golden Cage” on Saturday evening, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Waterman Theater,. Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. It was written by two of the 982 Holocaust survivors from 18...
Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment
FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
iheartoswego.com
Salmon River Fine Arts Center Online Auction Sept. 30th
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding their annual online auction on September 30th from 6- 8 pm. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, September 23rd by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, September 30th. Simply select the 2022 Auction link and register to bid. The host website will even allow you to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed on your behalf to outbid new bidders up to your max bid amount.
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Bed Bath and Beyond store closing list: See which NY locations are shutting down
Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced the first batch of stores it plans to close after an announcement in August that the company would shutter 150 underperforming sites. A total of 56 stores are on the initial closing list, including five in New York. The closest store to Onondaga...
Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY
With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall. We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.
iheartoswego.com
Milo Johnson Headlines Oct. 14th Fulton Lions ‘Mane Event’ Comedy Night
The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their annual Mane Event comedy night with comedian Milo Johnson on Friday, October 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. The opening act will be Becky Wiggins. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need. “This event has been...
