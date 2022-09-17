ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

COVID in Cobb County: September 21, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
