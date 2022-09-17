Read full article on original website
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Georgia Room at the Switzer Library presents a program on how the Salem witch trials played out in one Massachusetts town
Witches are often a fun, playful theme of Halloween, but they are also the subject of a tragic part of American history: the witch trials that took place in colonial Massachusetts, leading to accusations against more than 200 people, and the execution of at least 20. The Georgia Room of...
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: September 21, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
cobbcountycourier.com
Smyrna approves Pebblebrook annexation, first redistricting charter amendment, and townhome code amendments
Smyrna’s City Council held its regular meeting at City Hall Monday evening. Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould filled in for Mayor Derek Norton as the council approved several agenda items. One of the first few things to happen Monday was that City Councilwoman Latonia Hines, calling into the meeting,...
Gwinnett County hosts free drive-through food giveaway today in Lilburn
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Bryson Park, while supplies last.
Residential mixed-use planned for ‘ugly corner’ in busy section of Sandy Springs
A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Sandy Springs is already welcomed by residents and commercial businesse...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta’s Strand Theatre has big event planned for Silent Movie Day, featuring live organ accompaniment
September 29 is Silent Movie Day, and Marietta‘s Strand Theatre is celebrating by showing an assortment of silent movies, accompanied in the way they were originally shown in the early movie houses, with live organists provided the soundtrack. The organists include Ron Carter, Ken Double, Larry Davis, John McCall,...
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
cobbcountycourier.com
Show off that hideous tangle of ill-tinted woven yarn at Marietta’s Ugly Sweater Parade
Everybody has owned one at one time or another. Some people have been cursed with multiple ones over their life-time, often provided by well-meaning parents, aunts or uncles. I’m talking about the ugly sweater. Mine was a Christmas sweater, dark green with a muddy-looking flower print. It just screamed...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb event will pay participants to get vaccinated
DeKalb County officials said they will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest. DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire...
DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event
DeKalb County will host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend, offering $100 prepaid debit cards to anyo...
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy
Board members decided the consequences of not complying with the law weren't worth the risk.
CBS 46
15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County. Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people. Red Cross...
Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400
A trail section from Morgan Falls Overlook Park along the Chattahoochee River to Roswell Road and an extension of PATH 400 along Ga. 400 will be concrete examples of the Sandy Springs Trails Master Plan. “I don’t want to say we’re starting from scratch, but a long thought-out trail, off-road trail system hadn’t really been […] The post Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Principal addresses threat made at Brookwood High in letter to parents
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The principal of Brookwood High School, in Snellville, is addressing parents Monday after a threat was written on one of the school's restroom walls. In a letter to Brookwood High families, Principal Brett Savage said administrators were made aware of the threat late Monday morning. "Once...
Popular Buckhead taqueria goes up in flames
Fire broke out at a Buckhead Tin Lizzy’s on Tuesday morning and sent huge flames shooting high above the roofline.
