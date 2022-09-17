Read full article on original website
Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap
Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North's 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough
Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Madelyn Bruno struck twice while Olivia Dieterle tallied a goal and an assist as Matawan won at home, 5-2, over Red Bank Regional. Katie Perry and Madison Haack rounded out the scoring for Matawan (1-4-1), which led 3-1 at the game's midpoint. Mikayla Acosta and Sarah Monaghan put Red
Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory.
Wallkill Valley edges Vernon - Field hockey recap
Sarina Sanders followed through on a pass from Kellie Roth to lift Wallkill Valley to a 2-1 victory at home over Vernon. Sarah Philback scored first for Wallkill Valley (4-2-1) but Kaylee Free answered for Vernon (1-4) to briefly tie the score. Vernon outshot Wallkill Valley by 19-8.
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris
Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt's goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in
Late goal over St. John Vianney keeps Colts Neck unbeaten - Field hockey recap
Sophia DeThomasis completed a pass from Kylie Dawson in the final period as Colts Neck won on the road, 1-0, over St. John Vianney. Colts Neck improves to 6-0 while St. John Vianney is now 3-3.
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Rivalry renewed as No. 13 Hunterdon Central, No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan battle to OT tie
After the final horn sounded on Wednesday afternoon signaling a double-overtime 1-1 tie, the Bridgewater-Raritan and Hunterdon Central players were already talking about the next time they would face each other. "It's a disappointing result at the moment, but we'll get another shot at them next time," Bridgewater-Raritan senior Chris
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
Field hockey: St. Elizabeth tops Pequannock for first win
Sophomore Scarlett Claps scored to help St. Elizabeth squeeze by Pequannock 1-0 in Convent Station for its first win of the season. Sophomore Ella Delatush assisted on Clapps' goal while sophomore goalie Sarah Heflin finished with four saves for St. Elizabeth (1-6). Pequannock fell to 1-5.
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro's 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2.
Summit over Johnson- Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Johnson in Clark. Maddie MacPherson dished out two assists for Summit (5-2), which did all of its scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Jenna Reider buried the lone goal for Johnson (1-5) in the fourth quarter. Lily
Mountain Lakes over Whippany Park - Field hockey recap
Kaylin Hey paced Mountain Lakes with one goal and one assist for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Whippany Park, 3-1, in Mountain Lakes. Caroline Fiorena and Kara Sawransky added one goal each for Mountain Lakes, which led 2-0 into the third quarter. Adrianna Fragomeni notched nine saves in the win.
New Milford over Ridgefield- Boys soccer recap
Josh Spurlin scored the lone goal of the game for New Milford in a 1-0 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Spurlin's game-winner came in the second half for New Milford (5-1). Maximo Cole made six saves to earn the shutout. Ridgefield fell to 2-3.
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Lakeland scores late in win over Wayne Hills - Field hockey recap
Gianna Peralta and Megan Szanto provided the goals as Lakeland rallied to win on the road, 2-0, over Wayne Hills. Lakeland (6-0) took 15 shots on goal overall but played to a scoreless tie at the game's midpoint. Cohen Becca stopped 13 shots for Wayne Hills (2-4).
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5.
Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
