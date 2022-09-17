ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

NJ.com

Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap

Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North's 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap

Madelyn Bruno struck twice while Olivia Dieterle tallied a goal and an assist as Matawan won at home, 5-2, over Red Bank Regional. Katie Perry and Madison Haack rounded out the scoring for Matawan (1-4-1), which led 3-1 at the game's midpoint. Mikayla Acosta and Sarah Monaghan put Red
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley edges Vernon - Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders followed through on a pass from Kellie Roth to lift Wallkill Valley to a 2-1 victory at home over Vernon. Sarah Philback scored first for Wallkill Valley (4-2-1) but Kaylee Free answered for Vernon (1-4) to briefly tie the score. Vernon outshot Wallkill Valley by 19-8.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap

Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap

Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris

Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt's goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Johnson- Field hockey recap

Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Johnson in Clark. Maddie MacPherson dished out two assists for Summit (5-2), which did all of its scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Jenna Reider buried the lone goal for Johnson (1-5) in the fourth quarter. Lily...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Whippany Park - Field hockey recap

Kaylin Hey paced Mountain Lakes with one goal and one assist for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Whippany Park, 3-1, in Mountain Lakes. Caroline Fiorena and Kara Sawransky added one goal each for Mountain Lakes, which led 2-0 into the third quarter. Adrianna Fragomeni notched nine saves in the win.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Ridgefield- Boys soccer recap

Josh Spurlin scored the lone goal of the game for New Milford in a 1-0 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Spurlin's game-winner came in the second half for New Milford (5-1). Maximo Cole made six saves to earn the shutout. Ridgefield fell to 2-3.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap

Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap

Nutley is now 1-5.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

