Oswego Opera Theater to Present "The Golden Cage" Nov. 12 - 13
Oswego Opera Theater will present the operetta “The Golden Cage” on Saturday evening, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Waterman Theater,. Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. It was written by two of the 982 Holocaust survivors from 18...
Salmon River Fine Arts Center Online Auction Sept. 30th
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding their annual online auction on September 30th from 6- 8 pm. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, September 23rd by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, September 30th. Simply select the 2022 Auction link and register to bid. The host website will even allow you to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed on your behalf to outbid new bidders up to your max bid amount.
Oswego Players Proudly Announce Cast For Their Christmas Production
Oswego Players is proud to announce the cast for their upcoming Christmas production: Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker, written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff, directed by Amy C. Metz, and produced in collaboration with Creation Studio, LLC. The Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is a full-length theatrical play, with excerpts from the ballet performed...
Fulton Fall Festival Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment
How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors,. homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Walk Thru Trunk or Treating at Oswego Speedway
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, are hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29th from 12-3pm. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating...
Milo Johnson Headlines Oct. 14th Fulton Lions ‘Mane Event’ Comedy Night
The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their annual Mane Event comedy night with comedian Milo Johnson on Friday, October 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. The opening act will be Becky Wiggins. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need. “This event has been...
Oswego Players’ “A Comedy Of Tenors” Almost Ready For Opening Night
With only two weeks to go until opening night, the cast and crew of “A Comedy of Tenors” is deep in rehearsal mode. With Sherri Metz in the director seat and husband, Nelson, as her stage manager, the show has been coming together beautifully and everyone is having a blast. The cast has been “finding the funny” and rehearsals are full of laughter and lunacy. Come prepared for a night of outstanding entertainment with just a sprinkle of classic opera tidbits in Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp.
Mike Bruce Ends Small Block Super Championship Series with Another Win at Evans Mills Raceway Park
Mike Bruce marched to yet another victory on Saturday evening at Evans Mills Raceway Park to conclude the 2022 Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series. The win was the third of the year for Bruce and was worth $1,000 thanks to presenting sponsors MARDON and Route 37 Building Supply.
Soccer, Yoga, and Alpaca; Who Could Have Asked for More Fun
Every season, the Fayetteville Manlius Women's Varsity Soccer Team comes together and sets down their collective goals for the year. In addition to the obvious ones like playing well and maybe winning a few games, they also include some personal goals that help build team spirit. These goals are written by the team independent of their coaches and are submitted at the beginning of the school year. When their coach opened them, he found to his surprise that the team really wanted to do yoga with goats. So, he and the soccer moms got to work looking for someone who might be able to fulfill their wish.
