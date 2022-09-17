Every season, the Fayetteville Manlius Women's Varsity Soccer Team comes together and sets down their collective goals for the year. In addition to the obvious ones like playing well and maybe winning a few games, they also include some personal goals that help build team spirit. These goals are written by the team independent of their coaches and are submitted at the beginning of the school year. When their coach opened them, he found to his surprise that the team really wanted to do yoga with goats. So, he and the soccer moms got to work looking for someone who might be able to fulfill their wish.

FAYETTEVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO