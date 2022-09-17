Read full article on original website
Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon
Monroe, Michigan is about to get its freak on 365 days a year with a new horror museum that is expected to open soon. Local filmmaker, Nate Thompson has been working really hard behind the scenes on what he calls a "truly terrifying museum" that is coming soon to downtown Monroe.
Eight Awesome Costume Shops in Michigan to Visit Before Halloween
Now is the time to find a great costume for Halloween this year in Michigan. There is just something about having a great and high-quality Halloween costume that makes a person feel good. Walking into that Halloween party and turning heads with your costume is great. So that begs the question, how do you step up your costume game?
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
A Holiday Favorite: North Pole Express Ready to Depart Mid Michigan
The North Pole Express will be leaving the station again this year, taking passengers on a journey to 'Christmas of yesteryear.' Tickets for the North Pole Express go on Sale Thursday, September 22. Rides Throughout November and December. The North Pole Express is set to make its first run the...
Do Other States Have The Michigan Left?
The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
Look Inside This Historic Abandoned Detroit Police Station
It's a place I can't say I'd like to have explored maybe fifty years ago. Today, on the other hand, that would be a different story. An open police department is less appealing than an abandoned one. Historic Detroit Police Station - Abandoned. If you drove past it, you could...
Four Kidnapped Siblings From Michigan Found in Cab of Semi in Florida
Four children from Michigan who had been kidnapped by their non-custodial father were discovered in the cab of his semi-truck in Riviera Beach, Florida. The children, ranging from three to 10 years old were allegedly abducted from Saginaw County by their father, Joses Braxton in April of this year. Braxton is a long-haul truck driver and was wanted for felony parental kidnapping.
No-Charge Narcan Vending Machine Installed at Saginaw Co. Health Department
A no-charge Naloxone vending machine was recently installed at the Saginaw County Health Department on Michigan Avenue. This truly is a game changer and could save so many lives. Once you realize how many overdose deaths occur every year in the state of Michigan, you'll understand the importance of this.
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. So, I decided to hunt for my own, and it turns out, it's actually pretty easy to find them. It all started in a souvenir...
New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food
NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?
When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
Is It Legal To Smoke In A Car With A Child In Michigan?
Smoking cigarettes in vehicles with kids present, are you for it or against it?. My parents smoked cigarettes with me and my siblings in the car - maybe you did too, or still do. If you do smoke with your kids in the car, chances are you are getting the evil eye from fellow drivers.
Fan or Fraud: Do You Know All the Words to These Michigan Fight Songs?
Don't call yourself a fan if you know know the lyrics to the fight song. As we are smack dab in the middle of college football season, it seems like a good time to either teach the new fans the lyrics or call out the "Walmart Wolverines" in the world. No more will we sit back and watch you mumble through the fight songs at games only to shout out the few words you know.
Inside the Daniel J. Morrell Shipwreck: Lake Huron, Michigan
It's a good guess that the exact number of shipwrecks will never be determined. Any type of boat, ship, or floating transport you can think of - there is probably a wreck for it at the bottom of one of our Great Lakes...and even in our inland lakes. The one...
