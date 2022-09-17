ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Banana 101.5

The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan

It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Do Other States Have The Michigan Left?

The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Four Kidnapped Siblings From Michigan Found in Cab of Semi in Florida

Four children from Michigan who had been kidnapped by their non-custodial father were discovered in the cab of his semi-truck in Riviera Beach, Florida. The children, ranging from three to 10 years old were allegedly abducted from Saginaw County by their father, Joses Braxton in April of this year. Braxton is a long-haul truck driver and was wanted for felony parental kidnapping.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Banana 101.5

New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food

NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
BURTON, MI
Banana 101.5

5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall

We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan

It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?

When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Fan or Fraud: Do You Know All the Words to These Michigan Fight Songs?

Don't call yourself a fan if you know know the lyrics to the fight song. As we are smack dab in the middle of college football season, it seems like a good time to either teach the new fans the lyrics or call out the "Walmart Wolverines" in the world. No more will we sit back and watch you mumble through the fight songs at games only to shout out the few words you know.
EAST LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

