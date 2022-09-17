ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet

 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country.

Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition.

First place will win $10,000 and be featured in “InTouch Magazine.”

Proceeds from the competition will go to PAWS which shelters pets and rehabs orphaned or injured wildlife across the country.

Voting closes on Sept. 22.

