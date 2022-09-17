California mom ordered to pay $9,000 and apologize after she told her daughter to punch another player during a youth basketball game

Basketball, ball going through hoop, close-up (blurred motion) - stock photo David Madison/ Getty Images

According to a statement by the District Attorney's Office, Latira Hunt is being charged with two misdemeanors.

The charges came after she yelled during her daughter's basketball game to hit a rival player, according to the statement.

Hunt was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution and apologize to the victim.

A mother in California has been ordered to apologize and pay $9,000 in restitution after she told her daughter to punch a rival player during a youth basketball game.

Latira Shonty Hunt, 44, was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of battery after she yelled, "you better hit her for that," from the stands during her daughter's youth basketball game after her daughter fell on the court due to a rival play, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

According to the statement, the rival player collapsed on the court after Hunt's daughter punched her in the neck.

The girl who issued the punch was the daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin, according to USA Today .

"As a father, I'm shocked and disappointed at my daughter's behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds. Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires," Benjamin said according to USA Today.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told USA Today that the victim of the punch suffered a concussion.

Hunt was charged in December with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery and is facing a maximum sentence of one year in Orange County Jail if convicted, according to the statement.

The statement added that she is also banned from attending basketball games until she completes anger management classes.

On Wednesday, an Orange County Superior Court judge granted Hunt a misdemeanor diversion if she pays $9,000 in restitution, completes her anger management, writes an apology letter to the victim, her parents, and both basketball team, and agrees to stay away from the victim, according to the statement by the District Attorney's Office.

"Parents have a fundamental responsibility to raise our children to be good human beings who treat everyone with dignity and respect," Spitzer said in the statement. "Youth sports play a crucial role in developing discipline, teamwork and fair play. A grown adult directing a child to use violence against another child on the basketball court is reprehensible.

"By instructing her own daughter to engage in violence, she is not only responsible for injuring an innocent child as if she punched her with her own fist, but she transformed her own child into someone who is willing to hurt another child."