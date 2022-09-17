Read full article on original website
scoringlive.com
Dacoscos inspired Chargers to victory; Lum's presence provides cohesion for Falcons
Gutsy only beings to describe Trey Dacoscos's performance over the weekend. Despite being hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, the junior quarterback willed his way to 223 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air to lead Pearl City to a thrilling 27-21 win over host Kaiser Friday night. Dacoscos...
Watch: Kahuku (Hawaii) football performs moving fight song, dance after loss to national No. 1 St. John Bosco
The scene on the field Saturday night moved St. John Bosco football operations manager Jessie Christensen. A sea of Kahuku High School (Hawaii) players and scores of visiting fans in Kahuku red. "What I witnessed tonight will never leave me," Christensen wrote in a Twitter post. "The beautiful ...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
wfxrtv.com
Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game
SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every home Virginia Tech Football game day provides major increases to foot traffic and takeout orders, but for business owners, the time of kickoff is something they keep an eye on. “On our calendar, we have when day games are, we have when evening games are,...
Kirk’s Diner in Hinton closes for good today
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good. Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business. Wayne and Kathy Rice have […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
KITV.com
Crash closes 3 lanes of EB H-1 Freeway in Aiea
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down due to a crash in the Aiea area, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred near the overpass at Kaonohi Street, authorities said. Drivers headed on eastbound H-1 are advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.
KITV.com
Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students. Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
One injured after weekend shooting in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting in Bluefield this weekend left one injured according to information from the Bluefield Police Department. The shooting happened Saturday, September 17, 2022 around 11:30 P.M. at night on Fairfax Street. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a man was shot and injured. Adams says an […]
KITV.com
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program. Those locations include:. Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT...
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
Doctors put down dog found shot in Waianae
The Pitbull mix named Nakoa was fighting for his life after he was found shot in Waianae.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Judy B. Conner
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
Man stabbed multiple times to his face on Kalihi Street
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his late 30s was stabbed several times to his face on Kalihi Street late Saturday night.
KITV.com
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
Woman dies following Aiea vehicle collision
Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department are responding to an accident on Kamehameha Highway after a reported motor vehicle collision.
