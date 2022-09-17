Read full article on original website
Waipahu enters Cover2 rankings after Aiea upset
Waipahu has entered the Cover2 state rankings after an upset victory over Aiea on Saturday.
the university of hawai'i system
Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
‘Bows Football Final — Duquesne reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is out!
thesilversword.com
Best Poke Bowls on Oahu
When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
Denby Fawcett: A Mecca For Urban Gardeners Struggles To Recover From The Pandemic
The University of Hawaii’s Urban Garden Center opened 33 years ago. Since then, it has gradually become a go-to place for home gardeners to learn from experts how to better grow garden plants and food. Urban Garden Center’s stated mission is “To continuously and consistently provide innovative and diverse...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
honolulumagazine.com
Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium
Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
KITV.com
Crash closes 3 lanes of EB H-1 Freeway in Aiea
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down due to a crash in the Aiea area, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred near the overpass at Kaonohi Street, authorities said. Drivers headed on eastbound H-1 are advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.
KITV.com
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii
There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash Saturday night just south of Makapu’u lighthouse left a motorcyclist in critical condition. It happened around 8 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway. HPD’s Traffic Division reported a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading westbound when he lost control, veered left of the center and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines and its latest competitor, Southwest, are engaged in an air fare battle, and flyers may be taking advantage. The lower air fares may be having their intended effect, at least according to travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Many said they considered flying to...
KITV.com
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
KITV.com
Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students. Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
Kidnapping spurs self-defense tips: Practice readiness to run, hide, fight
The terrifying kidnapping and rescue on the Big Island had many kids and adults alike thinking “what would I do if it happened to me?” KHON2 talked to a self-defense expert to get some guidance.
bigislandvideonews.com
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake
HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
