Pearl City, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
HONOLULU, HI
thesilversword.com

Best Poke Bowls on Oahu

When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Hawaii Football
Hawaii Sports
Honolulu, HI
Football
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Pearl City, HI
Pearl City, HI
Sports
BEAT OF HAWAII

Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium

Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Crash closes 3 lanes of EB H-1 Freeway in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down due to a crash in the Aiea area, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred near the overpass at Kaonohi Street, authorities said. Drivers headed on eastbound H-1 are advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.
AIEA, HI
John Williams
KITV.com

Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
WAIPIO, HI
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KAILUA, HI
#Oia#Chargers#American Football#Oia D2
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash Saturday night just south of Makapu’u lighthouse left a motorcyclist in critical condition. It happened around 8 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway. HPD’s Traffic Division reported a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading westbound when he lost control, veered left of the center and...
HONOLULU, HI
Football
Sports
KITV.com

Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake

HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
HONOLULU, HI

