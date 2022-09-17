Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Is an Adventurer Reconnecting with Dad Dennis Quaid in 'Strange World' Trailer
Disney's Strange World, which also stars Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu, is in theaters Nov. 23 There's adventure afoot! Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first full trailer for Strange World on Wednesday, showing a "legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures," per the official synopsis. "Where in the world are we?" Jake Gyllenhaal's Searcher Clade says in the trailer while in awe of the colorful, otherworldly...
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
'RHOC' Alum David Beador Withdrawing Divorce Filing from Wife Lesley Beador, She Says
David Beador appears to be working it out with wife Lesley Beador. Days after filing for divorce from his wife of less than two years, the construction company owner, 57, has reversed course, withdrawing the petition to end his marriage. Lesley posted the news of the development on her private...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'
"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication. "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website
"But let me be clear," Erick Adame wrote, "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them" A New York City meteorologist is speaking out — and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website. In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site. "I have recently been terminated from my job...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts
Health and wellness has always been a priority for Travis Barker. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, recently opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian. "Our friendship and our relationship was started 10 years ago and I think we were both...
Meghan King Is 'Done' with Public Relationships, Opens Up About Falling 'Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum'
Meghan King doesn't want her romantic relationships to shape how people see her. "I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King, 37, told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show Tuesday. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."
Mariska Hargitay's Subtle Tweaks to Her Business-Casual Outfit Made It Thoroughly Modern
Mariska Hargitay is mixing things up. The Law & Order actress recently made an appearance in New York City wearing a vibrant purple oversized blazer over a crisp white tee and wide-leg jeans. While the classic blazer-meets-denim combination is nothing new, Hargitay looked thoroughly modern thanks to her thoughtful choice of on-trend proportions.
Hilary Duff Celebrates Pregnant Mandy Moore Before She Welcomes Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!
Hilary Duff posted a handful of sweet snaps from a gathering for Mandy Moore, who announced in June she was pregnant with her second baby Hilary Duff is showering Mandy Moore with love. The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, shared a handful of photos Wednesday from an intimate gathering held for Moore, who announced in June that she was expecting her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "Sweet Mandy! Another boy lucky beyond to call you mama! Loved celebrating you and the new Goldsmith babe last week...
Who Is Quinta Brunson's Husband? All About Kevin Jay Anik
Quinta Brunson may be everywhere lately, but one thing you won't hear much about: her love life. The actress first rose to fame with her series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date and has recently received critical acclaim (and an Emmy!) for her hit ABC show Abbott Elementary.
UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and Gilmore Girls
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that UPtv's good tidings add up to more than 600 hours of holiday programming this year! Of course UPtv is going to up the ante for Christmas this year. It's in the name! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the network will be releasing 17 new original Christmas movies this year, as well as season 2 of the reality series Small Town Christmas, country music star Josh Turner's holiday music special and the return of their annual Gilmore Girls marathon over Thanksgiving weekend. All told, it'll amount to more...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Developed Idea for Movie About Divorced QVC Hosts That Never Got Made
Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock have been holding out on us. While discussing his new skincare line with British Vogue, the actor and producer, 58, exhibited a bit of trepidation at demonstrating his skincare routine. The interviewer suggested to him not to "make it too QVC," which apparently triggered a memory.
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles Didn't Spit on Chris Pine: 'People Will Look for Drama Anywhere'
Chris Pine's rep previously shut down the speculation that Harry Styles spit on the actor at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, calling the rumor "ridiculous" Olivia Wilde is addressing what she has dubbed "spitgate." During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the actress and film director set the record straight about the viral video footage from Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere that left people on the internet debating whether or not Harry Styles had spit on Chris...
Dan Reynolds Calls Estranged Wife Aja Volkman His 'Best Friend' amid Separation: 'It Feels Hard'
The Imagine Dragons frontman announced last week that he was separating from wife Aja Volkman, four years after the two briefly split, then reunited Dan Reynolds has nothing but love for his estranged wife Aja Volkman. In the wake of last week's announcement that he and Volkman have separated for a second time after more than a decade together, the Imagine Dragons frontman opened up about how the former couple are handling the split. "People invest in it … all your friends invest in it, your family invests in...
Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Adopted Her Rescue Dog After Having 'No Intention of Getting Another'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. already had their hands full, raising two dogs and two kids at once — but there was something special about rescue pup Franz. As Gellar exclusively tells PEOPLE, "We had no intention of getting another dog." "A friend of ours was housing...
PETS・
Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday with Family Dinner
The former couple's son Patrick Schwarzenegger had his 29th birthday Sunday Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver celebrated son Patrick Schwarzenegger as he took another trip around the sun! The former couple — who finalized their divorce last December — posed with Patrick in a photo shared to his Instagram Monday, one day following his 29th birthday. "Thx for the birthday wishes! 29! Crazy! Time flies," the Moxie actor captioned the post, which featured a picture of him and his parents at what appeared to be a restaurant. Patrick held a dessert that...
