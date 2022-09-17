ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Front Royal, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
#Private Plane#Emergency Landing#Virginia State Police#Aircraft#Accident#Royal#Cessna
