Atlanta, GA

Mother wants answers after daughter’s hair ripped from scalp at school

 4 days ago
ATLANTA — A local mother wants answers after she said her daughter was attacked at school.

Kennethia Brown told Channel 2 Action News another student, pulled her daughter’s hair from her scalp during a fight.

The incident, happened Thursday morning at the child’s school, Hollis Innovation Academy in Atlanta, according to Brown.

“My daughter was bullied and her hair was snatched out of her severely,” Brown said.

The mother showed Channel 2′s Larry Spruill, where the hair was ripped from her daughter’s head.

It happened Thursday morning, but brown said she didn’t find out until much later.

“They failed to contact me yesterday, until after hours, around 3:57 p.m., which I thought was inconsiderate. I’m furious, because you walked around the school like that all day, after that and they allowed you to walk around the school like that,” said Brown. “They issued a formal apology to me and my daughter this morning, but that’s not enough.”

Now brown is considering further action. “I prefer to press charges, it’s not enough, because the way my daughter’s hair look, there’s a possibility those damages maybe not be able to be repaired,” said Brown.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill reached out to Atlanta Public Schools and they released the following statement;

“Administrators at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy and Atlanta Public Schools Police are conducting a thorough investigation into a physical altercation between two students that took place at the school on Thursday, September 15. School administrators are also reviewing their practices and procedures for notifying parents when issues such as this occur. The safety, security, and well-being of students and employees will always be a top priority at Hollis Innovation Academy and in all Atlanta Public Schools.”

Lavelle Riley
4d ago

Why are children fighting at school because they don't have the old fashioned whip they behind by the principal anymore.. The 1950's and 60's school kids didn't get away with sassing the teacher.. Now a days the little bad brat's get away with just about everything in school.. There is no teacher or truint officer discipline..

ShuCha
4d ago

Makes no difference who initiated the fight. The child being scalped IS a physical injury. She was involved in an altercation that caused her bodily harm. 💯 To not notify anyone to give them the option to pick the child up or seek medical advice/care is absurd!! Then, to denigrate the child by having her go about the rest of the day (probably) in a lot of head pain AND embarrassment is despicable! As a parent, I'm furious for the family. Why is unprofessionalism the new norm? Not just in this instance, but overall. America runs on a lowered expectations premise now and it shows. #ihatebullies #prayersforthevictim #hopefullyagreattreatmentstyliststepsupandoffersservices #demandanswers #smh

