Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Police say a 33-year-old male arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a civilian vehicle just before 8:50 p.m. Friday after being struck by gunfire. It is said that he was shot multiple times in the vicinity of Arkansas Street and Grant Street.

He is listed in critical condition at ECMC after being transported there.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

