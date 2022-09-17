ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Woman killed in Sedgwick Co. Crash

By Sara Maloney
 4 days ago

SEDGWICK COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning.

Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgwick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a cement bridge pillar in the center median. When the car stopped in the center median, airbags were deployed but Smiley was trapped in the vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

