ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Tips to reduce water use and your water bill

As Texas and much of the western United States continues battling with extreme drought, people are urged to conserve water. If helping the planet isn’t motivation enough, water conservation can also reduce your water bill. Austin homeowner Cathy Morgan started collecting rainwater in barrels outside of her home over...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas ranks #6 among the most solar-friendly states in the nation

Texas ranks sixth among the Most Friendly States for Solar Energy, according to House Method’s new study. The study ranks each state by megawatts of solar installation, the number of residences powered by solar, total investment into solar programs, and the electricity percentage that comes from solar. Across the...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Texas restaurants facing challenges between inflation and increasing customer demand

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are doing their best to operate amid inflation and growing customer demand. The association says 67% of restaurant owners don't have enough employees to meet demand, despite having raised their wages, 81% say their labor costs are higher now than when the pandemic started, and 86% say their food and beverage costs are also higher.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Front Royal, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Texas lawmakers learn pandemic problems retaining teachers actually predate covid

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House joint committee hearing aimed at returning classroom teacher recruitment and retention to pre-pandemic levels has found a much worse problem with many teachers calling their work-life "unsustainable." The joint hearing of the Texas House Public Education Committee and the Texas House Higher Education...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Ariel Hutchins: Big Country woman making it big in country music

ABILENE, Texas — A born and raised Big Country woman is quickly making a name for herself in country music - and next month, she'll be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. "It's been a whirlwind," singer-songwriter Ariel Hutchins said. "I've gotten to...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy