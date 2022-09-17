INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

