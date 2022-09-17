Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
Bloomington police take armed man who entered storm drain into custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut. The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Indiana...
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
1 critically wounded on Washington St.
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in...
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly...
Construction workers help reunite 2-year-old in stolen truck with mother
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a child was inside of a red pickup truck Tuesday morning when it was stolen from a gas station parking lot. The...
Coroner: 3 dead after weekend wrong-way crash on I-465, including father and 12-year-old daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have now died in a weekend wrong-way crash on I-465, including a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened Saturday morning on I-465 southbound after a man at the center of a police pursuit began driving the wrong way down the interstate. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department...
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a vehicle possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash that killed 34-year-old Jonathan Fahey happened around 5:45 a.m. on July 23 in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.
Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
Person killed in near north side Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
Versailles Man Killed in Jennings County Crash
The two-vehicle crash took place Saturday afternoon. (Versailles, Ind.) - Indiana State Police – Versailles Post responded to a two-vehicle crash in rural Jennings County on Saturday afternoon. The crash claimed the life of Christian P. Schular, 39, of Versailles. According to ISP investigators, a vehicle driven by Jessica...
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
Two men arrested following armed robbery in Greensburg
— Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Greensburg late Sunday night. Greensburg Police say an officer responded to the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive and learned that two men entered a home armed with a crowbar. According to the report, once inside the home...
