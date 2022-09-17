ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
SEYMOUR, IN
cbs4indy.com

Child located while search for stolen truck continues

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. Child located while search for stolen truck continues. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck. Indiana lawmakers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 critically wounded on Washington St.

INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested

A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie …. Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business. 3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead. Shelby County school district arming...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a vehicle possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash that killed 34-year-old Jonathan Fahey happened around 5:45 a.m. on July 23 in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
wrtv.com

Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person killed in near north side Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles Man Killed in Jennings County Crash

The two-vehicle crash took place Saturday afternoon. (Versailles, Ind.) - Indiana State Police – Versailles Post responded to a two-vehicle crash in rural Jennings County on Saturday afternoon. The crash claimed the life of Christian P. Schular, 39, of Versailles. According to ISP investigators, a vehicle driven by Jessica...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

License plate reader helps track down stolen truck

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Two men arrested following armed robbery in Greensburg

— Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Greensburg late Sunday night. Greensburg Police say an officer responded to the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive and learned that two men entered a home armed with a crowbar. According to the report, once inside the home...
GREENSBURG, IN

