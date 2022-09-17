Read full article on original website
KEPR
Airplane crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; passengers escape safely
PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers are safe after a corporate jet crashed due to malfunction landing gear at the Tri-Cities Airport Tuesday morning. The Cessna Citation CJ3 was carrying ten employees with Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI), a surgical center with locations in Kennewick, Lewiston and Chehalis. PCLI...
KEPR
Supporters celebrate grand opening of Reser's Fine Foods plant in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A new Tri-Cities food processing plant is up and running in east Pasco, marking the completion of one of the many projects underway in the area. Supporters gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of Reser's Fine Foods plant, one of the country's largest family-owned prepared foods businesses.
