ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Timberwolves to sign guard PJ Dozier

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FU8AM_0hzaYWfT00

Free agent PJ Dozier will sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 guard played with the Denver Nuggets the past three seasons but was limited to 18 games in 2021-22 before tearing an ACL in November.

Now 25, Dozier played in eight total games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, beginning with the 2017-18 season, before signing with the Nuggets in August 2019.

In three seasons in Denver, Dozier played in 97 games (six starts) and averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Before the injury last season, he was averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Pj Dozier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Espn#The Denver Nuggets#Acl#The Oklahoma City Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy