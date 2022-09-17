Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
411mania.com
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
411mania.com
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
411mania.com
Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
411mania.com
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls His Transition To Dude Love, Why Vince McMahon Held Out On Cactus Jack
Mick Foley is famous for playing the “Three Faces of Foley” in WWE, and Foley recalled his transition into Dude Love as well as why Vince McMahon held out regarding Cactus Jack. Foley started off in WWE as Mankind before being introduced as Dude Love in July of 1997. Cactus Jack wouldn’t come until Foley’s feud with Triple H, and on the latest episode of Foley is Pod the WWE Hall of Famer talked about that point in time. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Says Ole Anderson Has “Regrets” About Reaction To McMahons
Talking about Ole Anderson during an appearance on What Happened When, Tony Schiavone referenced the regrets and history between Anderson and the McMahons (via Fightful). Anderson was famously excluded from the Four Horsemen’s WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2012 despite being a founding member of the heel stable, but tension between himself and Vince McMahon dates back to the 1980s.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Anthony Bowens On The Start Of His Wrestling Career, Response to Coming Out
Anthony Bowens is competing tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and he recently spoke about the start of his journey into wrestling and more. The Acclaimed member spoke with News 12 in the Bronx for a quick piece promoting tonight’s show, and highlights are below:. On his road to...
411mania.com
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9) Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4) Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
411mania.com
Swerve in Our Glory Visit Middle School In Brooklyn
Earlier today, AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory surprised students with a visit to KIPP AMP Middle School. The school, which is in Brooklyn, features a wrestling club started by Victor Perry. The club was previously visited by Sasha Banks, while Carmelo Hayes sent a video.
411mania.com
Who Should Be the New Leader Of the House Of Black?
After their match at All Out, in which the House of Black came up short against the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, Malakai Black stopped on the stage to hug his teammates as well as acknowledge the crowd. There had been rumors for weeks surrounding Black and his...
411mania.com
Saraya Makes AEW Debut At Grand Slam Dynamite
AEW is Saraya’s house, as she made her debut at tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the former Paige make her debut, following the AEW Women’s Championship match as Britt Baker and her crew attacked Toni Storm and Athena. Saraya ran everyone out of the ring and stared off with Baker and the rest of the division. You can see clips from the segment below.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
411mania.com
Eddie Edwards Talks “Having A Lot Of Fun” With Heel Turn
Eddie Edwards spoke recently with Dominic DeAngelo of Ad Free Shows and shared his thoughts on the changes to his in-ring character and what he expects from Bound For Glory (per Fightful). As Honor No More’s leading name, Edwards also discussed his appreciation for IMPACT’s show of faith in him. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
AEW News: Wardlow Suggests Name For Team With Samoa Joe, Cody Rhodes Wishes Arn Anderson Happy Birthday
Wardlow has an idea in mind for his team with Samoa Joe ahead of their match on AEW Rampage. The AEW TBS Champion, who will team with Joe against Josh Woods and Tony Nese on Friday’s show, took to Twitter to suggest a name that keeps it simple in “WardJoe”:
Celtics coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a ‘significant’ suspension
Udoka could miss some or all of the 2022-23 Celtics season for a violation of team rules. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a “significant” suspension for violating team rules, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Udoka is facing disciplinary action for “his role in...
