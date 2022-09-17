Read full article on original website
Update: Motorcycle Versus Sedan Crash In East Sonora
Update at 5:40 p.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in a motorcycle versus sedan crash on Mono Way in East Sonora. The rider of the motorcycle was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cordelia Avenue intersection near Hess Avenue and south of the Highway 108 Bypass. The wreckage was blocking a section of the roadway, with officers directing traffic that was backed up during the evening commute.
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown
Update at 12:55 p.m.: The power has been fully restored to nearly 380 PG&E customers in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Their lights went out around 10:19 a.m. Those impacted were mostly to the south of Highway 108, including the downtown area and stretching to just past Lime Kiln Road. The utility did not give a cause for the nearly two-hour outage.
4th big rig jackknifes on I-80 near Floriston Way in just over 24 hours
FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fourth semi-truck jackknifed Tuesday morning in the same approximate area on Interstate 80 blocking eastbound traffic for the third time in just over 24 hours. California Highway Patrol reported the collision at 6:45 a.m. the Tuesday and said the incident is blocking one lane of traffic. In the first incident, […]
Rain Halts Mosquito Fire Acreage Growth
Placer County, CA – The recent rains in the area of the Mosquito Fire footprint have kept the flames from spreading and are helping ground crews gain containment. The blaze, burning near the Oxbow Reservoir, is currently holding steady at 76,290 acres. The containment grew overnight from 39% to 49%. Incident Command noted that the continued rain showers along with colder temperatures kept fire activity to a minimum overnight. They updated, “On Tuesday, firefighters took advantage of the breaks in the storm to construct and secure various sections of control line on the eastern flank of the fire. With the minimized fire activity, crews have been able to build direct control line along the fire’s edge without the concerns of the dangerous and explosive fire behavior experienced in the initial days of this fire.”
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
How Much Rain Did We Get?
Sonora, CA – The recent storm system that blew through Tuolumne County brought much-needed rain, putting the county well above the average for September. The rain was a drizzle in some areas of the county and a downpour in others this past Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utility District (TUD) Regional WW Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:
Update: Weather System Brings Slick Roads and Power Outages
Update at 8:25am: Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is closed 26 miles east of Strawberry, due to snow. It is not immediately clear when it will reopen. Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass are open. Original story posted at 6:10am: Sonora, CA — When the...
The town that wouldn’t burn
In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
CHP Releases Name of Deceased In HWY108/120 Rollover Crash
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released the name of the deceased driver in Friday night’s fatal crash on Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The driver was identified as a 33-year-old Modesto man by the CHP on Monday, but their name was withheld pending notification of their family. Today, they identified that driver as Andrew Ramsey.
Jackknifed big rig blocking eastbound lanes on I-80 near Floriston Way
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Floriston Way on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Truckee, eastbound traffic is currently being turned around at Hirschdale Road. As of 8:54 p.m., westbound lanes have opened, according […]
Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash
A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
Tuolumne County Government Dealing With Spike In Thefts
Sonora, CA — Thieves have recently been causing havoc at some government properties in Tuolumne County. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Facilities Director Ed Hoag told the board, “Our ANF Building on Green Street is the latest target. The last two weekends we’ve lost three catalytic converters out of the parking garage.”
Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville, Auburn & Folsom are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather...
Tuolumne County Receives $9-million Federal Fire Grant
Sonora, CA — A major grant is coming to Tuolumne County to boost its fire services. CAO Tracie Riggs reports that FEMA has awarded a five-year SAFER grant that will total $9 million. The grant request was submitted by former (recently retired) Assistant Fire Chief Andy Murphy on behalf of Tuolumne County Fire. It will fully fund the Groveland Fire Station and allow for more staffing at other locations.
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
Northern California Storm: Flooding, crashes, thunderstorms hit Sacramento area
Northern California is getting slammed with heavy rain in the Sacramento area. Weather conditions have resulted in crashes, flooding and even some lightning.
As rain winds down, thunderstorms and flooding still possible across Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While the rain winds down across Northern California, there is still a potential for showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the Northern Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that the thunderstorms could produce lightning, heavy rain, and hail while increasing the chances of flooding over […]
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
