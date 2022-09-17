Placer County, CA – The recent rains in the area of the Mosquito Fire footprint have kept the flames from spreading and are helping ground crews gain containment. The blaze, burning near the Oxbow Reservoir, is currently holding steady at 76,290 acres. The containment grew overnight from 39% to 49%. Incident Command noted that the continued rain showers along with colder temperatures kept fire activity to a minimum overnight. They updated, “On Tuesday, firefighters took advantage of the breaks in the storm to construct and secure various sections of control line on the eastern flank of the fire. With the minimized fire activity, crews have been able to build direct control line along the fire’s edge without the concerns of the dangerous and explosive fire behavior experienced in the initial days of this fire.”

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO