CBS Austin

Infamously problematic I-35/Hwy 183 interchange gets upgrades

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the state’s most congested chokepoints has finally been addressed. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation celebrated the major upgrades made to I-35 and the US 183 interchange with a ribbon cutting. Assisting with the ribbon cutting ceremony was 8-year-old Archer Foltermann -- a...
TEXAS STATE
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
VIRGINIA STATE
NJ.com

Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Austin

Bexar Co. sheriff launches investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has launched a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying 48 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. The decision comes on the heels of immigration rights groups and Democrats accusing Republicans of exploiting vulnerable migrants for political points by promising them jobs and housing, only to fly them to an island off the coast of Massachusetts that was not warned people needing help were coming.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

