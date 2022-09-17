Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our models project Garrett for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for right-hander Dustin May on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Will Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 11.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at second base. Lopez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Lopez for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal catching for White Sox on Wednesday night
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Grandal will operate behind the plate after Seby Zavala was benched at home versus Guardians' righty Triston McKenzie. numberFire's models project Grandal to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Ketel Marte receives Wednesday off
Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Ketel Marte is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte will sit on the bench after Daulton Varsho was picked as Arizona's starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 376 batted balls this season, Marte has recorded a 6.4% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
numberfire.com
Giants starting Jason Vosler at third base on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Jason Vosler is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Vosler will take over the hot corner after Evan Longoria was rested on the road against Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Vosler to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll hitting second in Arizona's Wednesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will man left field after Stone Garrett was benched versus Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Velazquez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Patrick Wisdom starting in right field. Wisdom will bat sixth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Miami. numberFire's models project Wisdom for 11.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Alek Thomas taking over right field on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will operate right field after Jordan Luplow was given the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Dustin May, our models project Thomas to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Austin Wynns catching on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wynns will start at catcher after Joey Bart was given the night off in Colorado. In a matchup versus right-hander German Marquez, our models project Wynns to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez in right field for Giants on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gonzalez will take over in right field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Gonzalez to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Mickey Moniak operating left field for Los Angeles on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Moniak will take over left field after Jo Adell was given a breather on the road versus Rangers' right-hander Dane Dunning. numberFire's models project Moniak to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting ninth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto will start at third base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Max Muncy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
