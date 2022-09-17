ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Chief Announces Retirement

GASTONIA, N.C.– Gastonia’s Police Chief, Travis Brittain, is turning in his badge. Brittain announced that he is retiring. His retirement will become effective on January 28th. Brittain has been working with the Gastonia Police Department for nearly 30 years. He first began with the department when he was...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat

The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police released surveillance video and pictures from the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant. The Gastonia Police Department says that they are still investigating the robbery that happened around 4 a.m. at the Bojangles on S. New Hope Road. WARNING: Video may be disturbing...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Gaston County Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, William Boyd Pope, 73. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Dewey Kiser Road in Bessemer City. Authorities say he could be headed toward Charlotte.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 67-Year-Old Lawndale Woman

LAWNDALE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a woman that was last seen at an assisted living facility in Cleveland County. Oveta Ann Moses, 67, was reported missing on Wednesday from Openview Retirement Center on Pony Barn Road in Lawndale. She is described as being 5’5, weighs 175 pounds...
LAWNDALE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat

UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A good samaritan and a boater helped rescue a driver who drove a car into Lake Norman. Mooresville Fire responded to the scene on Williamson Road Wednesday afternoon and discovered the driver had been pulled out of the water to safety. According to rescue officials, a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son

Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

