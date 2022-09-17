Read full article on original website
SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect
A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
Gaston County freshman at Appalachian State wins year of free tuition at College GameDay. The poster reads ‘The only ATM that lets you withdraw $1.5 million.’. Local schools receive more threats for second day in a row. Updated: 24 minutes ago. A high school in Cabarrus County has been...
Gastonia Police Chief Announces Retirement
GASTONIA, N.C.– Gastonia’s Police Chief, Travis Brittain, is turning in his badge. Brittain announced that he is retiring. His retirement will become effective on January 28th. Brittain has been working with the Gastonia Police Department for nearly 30 years. He first began with the department when he was...
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat
The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
Gastonia Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police released surveillance video and pictures from the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant. The Gastonia Police Department says that they are still investigating the robbery that happened around 4 a.m. at the Bojangles on S. New Hope Road. WARNING: Video may be disturbing...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
Silver Alert Issued For Gaston County Man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, William Boyd Pope, 73. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Dewey Kiser Road in Bessemer City. Authorities say he could be headed toward Charlotte.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 67-Year-Old Lawndale Woman
LAWNDALE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a woman that was last seen at an assisted living facility in Cleveland County. Oveta Ann Moses, 67, was reported missing on Wednesday from Openview Retirement Center on Pony Barn Road in Lawndale. She is described as being 5’5, weighs 175 pounds...
‘Life changing’: Catawba Co. provides families with homes through affordable housing initiative
HICKORY, N.C. — Six families in Hickory will soon be moving into new homes as part of an affordable housing initiative in Catawba County. The city of Hickory partnered with a Charlotte company to help families find a way to own their first homes. “Rent was going up so...
VIDEO: Police release footage showing armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant last month and are asking for help identifying the suspect. According to police, the Bojangles on South New Hope Road at Beaty Road was robbed at 4 a.m. on August 26. After investigation,...
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat
UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A good samaritan and a boater helped rescue a driver who drove a car into Lake Norman. Mooresville Fire responded to the scene on Williamson Road Wednesday afternoon and discovered the driver had been pulled out of the water to safety. According to rescue officials, a...
NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son
Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
Charlotte crack cocaine dealer sentenced to 19+ years
A crack cocaine dealer from Charlotte was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at local schools this week
NORTH CAROLINA — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decisions come just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason. Later...
