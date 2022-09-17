ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, TX

Terrifying moment: Fighter pilot ejects after bird gets sucked into jet engine

By Hailey Bullis, Associate News Editor
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Willyd
3d ago

Any Bird that flys in to a intake of any jet engine, Is going to be catastrophic on the jet engine. This happens more often than you think.

NBC News

Watch: Video shows moments leading up to military jet crash

Authorities are now releasing video in the investigation into a military jet crash into a north Texas neighborhood last year. The footage, taken from the cockpit, shows a bird being sucked into the plane forcing the two pilots on board to eject. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. Sept. 20, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
