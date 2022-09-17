ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Smile! Study finds Maryland is the second-happiest state in the U.S.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the financial-advice website WalletHub found that Maryland is the second-happiest state in the United States. Only sun-soaked Hawaii beat Maryland for the top spot. WalletHub measured states in several areas - "Emotional & Physical Well-being", "Work Environment," and "Community & Environment." WalletHub...
MARYLAND STATE
Warm days in Maryland as summer comes to an end

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summer ends with warm temperatures ahead of the autumnal equinox. Tuesday will be warm with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s, making it feel more like early September. It will be sunny, and thanks to low dew points, it will feel comfortable. It looks great for...
MARYLAND STATE
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
BALTIMORE, MD
Marylander's bring home the bacon! Two residents win $45,000 prize

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two residents in Carroll County and Montgomery County brought home $45,000 prizes at the Everlasting Million Challenge. Eight lucky Maryland Lottery players traveled to Las Vegas from September 7th to 10th to participate in the Everlasting Million Challenge! To enter, Lottery players submitted non-winning Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees back this holiday season as in-person event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenney Krieger Institute's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees will return this holiday season as an in-person event Novermber 25-27th. The Timonium Fairgrounds’ Cow Palace will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland of trees, wreaths, gingerbread and holiday magic. The event is in-person for the first...
BALTIMORE, MD

