foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Task Force 1's flight to Puerto Rico delayed due to bad weather, pilot staffing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — First responders are trained to help those in need. So, imagine the frustration felt by Maryland Task Force 1, which is stranded at BWI Airport. The 35-person team's federally-chartered flight to Puerto Rico has been canceled for two days straight. "We're hopeful that we'll...
foxbaltimore.com
2 arrested, schools evacuated after possible explosives found at sites in Baltimore County
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — Students were evacuated from Pine Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Carney on Tuesday after an explosive device was found near the property, Baltimore County police said. Meanwhile, police also found bomb-making materials at a motel in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in Woodlawn...
foxbaltimore.com
Smile! Study finds Maryland is the second-happiest state in the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the financial-advice website WalletHub found that Maryland is the second-happiest state in the United States. Only sun-soaked Hawaii beat Maryland for the top spot. WalletHub measured states in several areas - "Emotional & Physical Well-being", "Work Environment," and "Community & Environment." WalletHub...
foxbaltimore.com
Warm days in Maryland as summer comes to an end
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summer ends with warm temperatures ahead of the autumnal equinox. Tuesday will be warm with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s, making it feel more like early September. It will be sunny, and thanks to low dew points, it will feel comfortable. It looks great for...
foxbaltimore.com
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
foxbaltimore.com
Marylander's bring home the bacon! Two residents win $45,000 prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two residents in Carroll County and Montgomery County brought home $45,000 prizes at the Everlasting Million Challenge. Eight lucky Maryland Lottery players traveled to Las Vegas from September 7th to 10th to participate in the Everlasting Million Challenge! To enter, Lottery players submitted non-winning Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program.
foxbaltimore.com
New poll shows these three issues may determine Md. voters choice for governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll shows three issues to be among the chief concerns of likely voters in Maryland in November - the economy and taxes, crime and public safety, and public schools and education. The poll also shows that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v...
foxbaltimore.com
Voters likely to legalize recreational marijuana in November, according to new poll
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 59% of likely voters in Maryland say they will vote for the ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 or older, according to a new poll from Goucher College. The poll asked the question of 748 likely voters and has a...
foxbaltimore.com
Democrat Wes Moore has wide lead in race for governor in new Goucher poll
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a 22-point lead over Republican Dan Cox in the most recent Goucher Poll, which included the race for governor among a wind range of topics. The poll surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents and identified 748 likely voters. Among likely voters, the margin of...
foxbaltimore.com
Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees back this holiday season as in-person event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenney Krieger Institute's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees will return this holiday season as an in-person event Novermber 25-27th. The Timonium Fairgrounds’ Cow Palace will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland of trees, wreaths, gingerbread and holiday magic. The event is in-person for the first...
