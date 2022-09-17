Read full article on original website
Look for Alabama team on Season 34 of ‘The Amazing Race’
Alabama folks who love “The Amazing Race” will have an extra reason to tune into the CBS reality series this season. Abby Garrett and Will Freeman, a couple from Birmingham, are one of 12 teams competing on Season 34, which debuts Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT. The season-opening episode is titled “Many Firsts But Don’t Be Last.”
Alabama football adds top-10 WR to class of 2023, sets up historic class
Days after snagging one of the country’s best defensive linemen from Texas, Alabama stayed in the Lone Star state for its highest-rated wide receiver prospect. Jalen Hale, a four-star from Longview High, announced his commitment on Wednesday. Nick Saban’s 2023 recruiting class continues to add big names nationwide. Hale...
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers camo-style gear on sale in Operation Hat Trick campaign
Fanatics has launched camo-style gear in its annual Operation Hat Trick campaign, and there are plenty of Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers options. Operation Hat Trick (OHT) generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of branded merchandise and products. Proceeds are donated to select organizations that support the OHT mission.
How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe
The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
Henry Ruggs III training video nothing new
Video of former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III training on a football field that appeared on Sunday across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter predates the ex-Alabama standout’s current legal problems. The video, sometimes presented with a caption such as “Henry Ruggs is back to training,” sparked puzzlement and outrage...
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
Russian release, mauling deaths, Superfund plan: Down in Alabama
Two Alabama men released from Russian custody. More charges in a dog-mauling case. A potential plan for polluted neighborhoods in North Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
It’s the first day of fall 2022: Fall equinox is tonight
It’s not going to feel like it, but today marks the first day of fall 2022. The autumn equinox is tonight. It marks the start of astronomical fall -- and the official start of fall for many. (Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.) The equinox will happen today, Sept....
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
Archibald: That thing about murders we don’t talk about
This is an opinion column. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
Florida mom gets life sentence for murdering 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, dumping body in Alabama
A Florida mother and former Naval petty officer was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for starving her 5-year-old daughter to death and dumping the girl’s body in Alabama before reporting her missing. Brianna Shontae Williams, the ex-Navy chief petty officer based in Jacksonville, neglected Taylor Rose Williams to...
Alabama Theatre 2022 holiday film series: Dates, times, tickets, more
The holiday film series at the Alabama Theatre is coming back this year, with 22 screenings planned for Dec. 9-22. That’s good news for anyone who enjoys seeing Christmas classic and seasonal gems at the historic venue in downtown Birmingham. The annual series is a favorite here during the Christmas season, and the theater typically is decked out in style.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Birmingham’s Capstone Building announces $61 million Pensacola townhome project
Birmingham general contractor Capstone Building Corp. has announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola. A project with developer The Dawson Co., Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will be located at 3811 W. Nine Mile Rd. Construction is expected to be completed by June 2024. The 362,000-square-foot...
Huntsville CEO appointed to UA System Board of Trustees
The head of a Huntsville-based defense contracting company has been appointed to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Jeff Gronberg, CEO of decibel, fills the seat for the Fifth Congressional District on the board that oversees the flagship university in Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
