COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has watched its quarterback have his way with Rutgers, and he’ll get another opportunity for that to start October. The Buckeyes will host the Scarlet Knights in what will be their fifth straight home game to open up the season on Oct. 1. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO