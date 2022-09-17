ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Lansdown: Bristol owner calls on Premiership Rugby to generate more revenue

Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown says Premiership Rugby (PRL) must do more to increase revenues to help financially-struggling clubs. Wasps gave notice on Wednesday that they intend to appoint administrators. Meanwhile, Worcester have until Monday to prove they can keep going. "What PRL need to do is to really focus...
