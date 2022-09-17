Read full article on original website
Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon
Monroe, Michigan is about to get its freak on 365 days a year with a new horror museum that is expected to open soon. Local filmmaker, Nate Thompson has been working really hard behind the scenes on what he calls a "truly terrifying museum" that is coming soon to downtown Monroe.
Eight Awesome Costume Shops in Michigan to Visit Before Halloween
Now is the time to find a great costume for Halloween this year in Michigan. There is just something about having a great and high-quality Halloween costume that makes a person feel good. Walking into that Halloween party and turning heads with your costume is great. So that begs the question, how do you step up your costume game?
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of September 19, 2022
34% of us eat this on a daily basis because we believe it improves our health. What is it?. Salad. Congratulations to today's winner, Gary Kelley from Lapeer. According to a survey of Americans, 28% of us say we've ended a relationship when we find out about our partner having this. Having what?
This Michigan House Isn’t Haunted – But it Does Have Great Bones
This house has good bones. That's what they say about homes don't have a whole lot to brag about. This unique Michigan home certainly qualifies. Not only does this Muskegon home have good bones, but it also has good bones visible in every picture. Take a closer look - you'll spot a skeleton in every photo. And when it comes to good bones, there's no higher authority than a skeleton, am I right?
Do Other States Have The Michigan Left?
The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
No-Charge Narcan Vending Machine Installed at Saginaw Co. Health Department
A no-charge Naloxone vending machine was recently installed at the Saginaw County Health Department on Michigan Avenue. This truly is a game changer and could save so many lives. Once you realize how many overdose deaths occur every year in the state of Michigan, you'll understand the importance of this.
Did Blake Shelton Just Diss Michigan on “The Voice”?
Michigan native Sadie Bass has sailed through the Blind Auditions on the latest season of NBC's "The Voice", but not without a little drama surrounding something one of the coaches said about her home state. Sadie Bass' performance. Sadie performed her version of Keith Urban's 2006 hit "Stupid Boy" during...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. So, I decided to hunt for my own, and it turns out, it's actually pretty easy to find them. It all started in a souvenir...
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
Detroit Tigers Rookie Javier Baez Providing Free Food to Hurricane Fiona Victims
Javier Baez is giving back to the people of his home country, providing free food to anyone in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, knocking out power to the entire island and leaving most of its residents without water. Puerto Rico's governor says that it may take several days for crews to restore power to the island.
Michigan Man Sentenced For Lying to V.A. for $250,000 in Benefits
Committing fraud to the Department of Veterans Affairs is the worst, and a Michigan man is now getting five years in federal prison for being the worst. It's not a good look when you're spotted getting into your vehicle the same day, once in a wheelchair, and then once walking to the door while carrying your leftovers from a local restaurant.
Detroit Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Partner While on Duty
A Detroit police officer is recovering after being accidentally shot by his partner. The two were responding to a call when the incident took place. Over the weekend, the officers responded to a mental health crisis as someone threatened suicide. As officers were getting out of their car to help this person, someone let a dog out of their home. The dog wasn't on a leash and it lunged at the officers.
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
What to do When You Find A Lost Pet
We love our fur babies! Dogs (my fav) or cats are the best companions! They're members of our family. So, What do you do if you find someone's lost pet?. Aside for looking for a tag be sure to use common sense in the immediate moments after finding the four-legged good boy or girl.. Put the animal somewhere safe and ensure they're cared for with water & food. If you don't have pet food on-hand, google what is safe for a dog or cat to eat -- some human foods are very harmful for them.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Safety Concerns Lead to Flint’s Beecher High to Play Homecoming Game Without Fans
It's not exactly the Homecoming game Beecher High School had hoped for this week. Friday's football game will be played minus students in the stands and limited spectators. In a letter to students and parents on Monday, September 19th, the district outlined the schedule for the upcoming Homecoming Week. The schedule listed the normal activities such as the pep rally and the dance, but it was the football game that stood out.
