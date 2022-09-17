Read full article on original website
From 'Spinal Tap' to 'Stranger Things': Why Do We Still Love Heavy Metal?
It's an image synonymous with 2022: Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson sticking his tongue out, making crazy eyes and the devil horns with his two fingers in the premiere episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things during the lunchroom scene. He jumps up on a table, goes into a loud diatribe about "forced conforming," and reduces basketball to a "ball and laundry baskets" game. As high school students often do, he wears his personality on his sleeve: a Hellfire Club baseball t-shirt, denim jacket with the sleeves cut off, black cargo pants, and a chain hanging out of his pocket while his long, curly hair lays triumphantly on his shoulders.
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
Why Does Alicent Wear a Green Dress in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The tension was palpable at the royal wedding feast in the new House of the Dragon's episode, "We Light The Way." It had to be problematic in some way, after all, what Westerosi wedding go off without a hitch? But Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) entrance kicked the wedding drama into high gear.
'House of the Dragon': Where Does Everyone Stand Halfway Through Season 1?
Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.We are now halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon. Five years have passed during which agreements have been reached and broken, battles fought, and secrets revealed. Some have come from nothing, and others were born with everything but all are playing these game of thrones to win. So who are the main players, what moves have they made, and where do they stand going into the biggest time jump yet?
What Does Miriel's Dream Mean in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.The latest episode of The Rings of Power opens with a dream sequence showing us the deepest fear of Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), witnessing a great ocean wave rise on all sides of the island and destroying their homeland. With all that we know of Númenor and its people from J. R. R. Tolkien’s lore, there are many future events foreshadowed in this premonition. There have already been warning signs discussed in the show about the Fall of Númenor, and the deeper lore tells us a lot about the potential future for some of these characters.
Even If You Hate the Movie, ’Avatar’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored
James Cameron’s Avatar returns to theaters this weekend with an extended run in IMAX. The film was recently removed from the Disney+ platform, generating even more anticipation for the theatrical re-release. Avatar’s box office success is basically a Hollywood legend at this point. Although Avengers: Endgame briefly stole its spot as the highest grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, Avatar won back its title thanks to a 2021 re-release. It’s unlikely that we will see a phenomenon like Avatar again anytime soon.
'Ramy' Season 3: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Hulu’s Ramy is one of those shows that burst onto the scene and presented a compelling and unique viewing experience from the onset. Focusing on the titular character Ramy Hassan and his struggles growing up in a first-generation Egyptian-American household, the series broached a topic that had rarely been covered in popular television, and it did so with a critical and multifaceted lens. Created by Ramy Youssef, the show has been on hiatus since the end of Season 2 in 2020. After the whirlwind events of the Season 2 finale, we were left with Ramy at a personal low. Now, the Hulu original series is returning for Season 3, with a release date of September 30th, 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated Season 3 of the comedy-drama television series.
'The Karate Kid' Review: How Watching 'Cobra Kai' Gave Me the Courage to Watch Original Movie
Whenever I watch a movie involving an Asian character set anytime before the 2000s, I get a little worried. It's been a long road for Asian representation in media and entertainment, but sometimes looking into the past can be painful. Beloved movies like Sixteen Candles and Breakfast at Tiffany's leave me with a sour taste in my mouth, not because I couldn't understand Sam's very American girl struggles as a teenager or because I wasn't enchanted by Holly Golightly's eccentricities, but because those movies contained caricatures of people who look like me. They turned Asian faces into the butt of the joke. This was always my fear and why I avoided The Karate Kid. The idea of a wise and experienced Japanese man teaching karate to a white kid from New Jersey was something I instantly thought: Nope, I'll pass on that slice of nostalgia.
Every Live Action Disney Princess Movie, From 'Cinderella' to 'Aladdin'
Since the release of their first feature-length film in 1937, Disney has made princesses a priority. The Disney Princess franchise is one of their most recognizable. But in recent years, Disney has been taking these classics and remaking the as live-action films. With the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid teaser trailer, Disney is continuing to add adaptions to this already lengthy list. Each new remake brings a different twist to the familiar story in order to build upon the original. Though some are more distinct than others. With a variety of added characters, new takes, and even extra songs mixed in with the stories everyone knows and loves, Disney has made a new line-up of princesses.
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
How to Watch 'Meet Cute': Where is the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson Rom-Com Streaming?
Kaley Cuoco has certainly cemented herself as a comedic tour de force, particularly in the world of television programming. First, most audiences were introduced to her as the polar opposite of her nerdy neighbors in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), then successfully showed off her impressive comedic voice acting skills in the adult animated Harley Quinn (2019-2022), and finally was able to bring forth an incredibly well-balanced blend of dark comedy and genuine dramatic tension in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Saturday Night Live (2014-2022) cast member Pete Davidson has also understandably become one of the most recognized figures in the comedy world, becoming a household name thanks to his time on one of the longest-running sketch comedy shows of all time while also showing his feature film potential with The King of Staten Island (2020).
'Chucky' Season 2: Jennifer Tilly Shares BTS Image With Co-Star Fiona Dourif
Here at Collider, our eyes are ready to bleed with all the Chucky Season 2 content coming our way. From trailers to teasers, to images, interviews, and posters, there’s truly an endless amount of information pouring out. But, we aren’t complaining! Doing what she does best, franchise star Jennifer Tilly is at it again, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the set of the SYFY and USA Network series. This time, she’s posing with her co-star Fiona Dourif, who’s played Nica Pierce since 2013’s Curse of Chucky.
‘Fantastic 4’ Taps Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer for Matt Shakman’s Marvel Movie
According to insiders, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were chosen to write the script of Fantastic Four, the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Marvel’s first superfamily. As Deadline reveals, the writing duo will join director Matt Shakman to bring Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing to life in a movie produced by MCU’s supervisor Kevin Feige.
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
Alex Wolff Explains Why He Can't Care About How Many People See His Movies
Filmmaking is a tricky endeavor. On the one hand, the art itself is of the utmost importance, a craft that not only demands a creator give a project an extensive amount of their time, but also maximum care and passion. But then, on the other hand, filmmaking is business, and if your movie isn’t seen, it can’t break even. Adding to that predicament, there’s more competition in this industry than ever right now. While it is wonderful that we’re getting such a significant amount of new content, in large part due to the rise of streaming services and social media platforms, that also makes it harder than ever to break through, even if you’ve made a stellar show or film. In fact, that’s something that Kiersey Clemons’ character deals with in her TIFF 2022 film, Susie Searches.
The Original ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Used Evil Twins to Explore Mental Turmoil
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers from both the 2014 and 2022 versions of Goodnight Mommy. Proceed at your own discretion. The 2014 Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy, by the filmmaking duo Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, has become a cult favorite in the genre, even spawning a new American remake starring Naomi Watts. A deeply unsettling, slow-burning work of psychological horror, it follows young twin brothers Elias and Lukas (Elias and Lukas Schwarz), who believe their mother (Susanne Wuest) has returned from cosmetic facial surgery as a different person. The twins turn to drastically evil measures, torturing her because they’re convinced she’s been replaced with someone else. But as the film’s twists unravel, we learn that their mother was herself all along, and Elias has been imagining that his twin brother Lukas, who died in a tragic accident, is still alive. Elias’ cruel actions toward his mother, spurred by his hallucination of Lukas, paint a tragic portrait of a mother and son destroyed by grief and unable to communicate their complicated feelings with each other.
Why Are Murder Mysteries So Hot Right Now?
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a new murder mystery released in film or television in the last few years. In 2022 alone, The Afterparty, Death on the Nile, See How They Run, and Glass Onion dominated screens big and small. While the 2019 feature Knives Out certainly helped to bring the murder mystery to new levels of modern fame, just two years before it debuted, Murder on the Orient Express drummed up big numbers at the box office. You don’t have to be a sleuth like Benoit Blanc to realize that murder mysteries are having a moment in modern pop culture…but why? Beyond just trying to make the Knives Out lightning strike twice, what led this subgenre to come roaring back to life after so many years out of the spotlight?
