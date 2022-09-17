ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Invitational brings over 5K runners to Boardman

By Anna Marsick
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 5,500 athletes lined up at the Boardman High School Saturday for the 37th Boardman Spartan Cross Country Invitational.

It is one of the largest meets in the Midwest with roughly 450 teams competing.

Saturday’s meet had 14 fleets of runners, all separated by divisions.

1 dead, 1 in custody following Boardman shooting

The high school runners will compete on the 3.18-mile route while the middle schoolers will take on 2 miles.

Meet Director Dave Pavlansky said teamwork during the months of planning makes the meet possible.

“Working with all the people who do a great job helping us put this together because it’s way more than a one-man show. Everybody takes great pride in this event from our grounds crew to the coaches to the parents,” Pavlansky said.

He said they will begin planning for next year’s race starting this Monday.

Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops

Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
'Youngstown Showdown' festival set

A local group known as the "Persayus Way Project" is committed to reducing violence, cleaning up the city and spreading peace and love. It plans to continue fulfilling its mission with an event next week.
