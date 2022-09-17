ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Emile Acquah helps Maidenhead return to winning ways with goal to sink Woking

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JqR6_0hzaRV6d00

Emile Acquah scored the only goal of the game as Maidenhead returned to winning ways by beating Woking 1-0.

The striker’s second-half strike means the Magpies pick up their first three points since the middle of August, while Woking drop to 10th in the Vanarama National League table.

The Cardinals had a chance to find the opener when James Daly’s headed effort hit a post but Maidenhead were able to clear.

Daly had another chance moments later before Cole Kpekawa was on target for Maidenhead, with Craig Ross able to save.

The Cardinals came close in the second half when Daly picked out Padraig Amond, however his effort flew wide.

Maidenhead found the winner in the 74th minute when Acquah tapped in from a low Ashley Nathaniel-George cross to seal the three points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alexander Isak pulls out of Sweden squad to hand Newcastle fitness worry

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak has withdrawn from the Sweden squad through injury to leave head coach Eddie Howe sweating on his fitness. The £58million summer arrival from Real Sociedad missed training on Wednesday ahead of the Nations League B4 fixtures against Serbia and Slovenia, his 23rd birthday, and is heading back to Tyneside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mark Noble returns to West Ham as sporting director

West Ham have announced former captain Mark Noble is to return to the club in the role of sporting director. Noble, 35, retired at the end of last season following 18 campaigns with his boyhood side. In a newly created position, Noble will work closely in support of Hammers manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands. Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emile Acquah
Person
Seal
newschain

Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen

Dozens of members of staff gathered outside Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the Queen they served on her final journey. Palace employees filed out of the royal residence and lined up outside its gates to pay tribute to the late Queen following her state funeral on Monday morning. Her...
U.K.
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woking#Maidenhead#Cardinals#George Cross
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities. Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
POLITICS
newschain

School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death

A school has been left “completely devastated” after a 15-year-old pupil died following a stabbing outside the gates. A murder inquiry was launched after the teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine was not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting. It is the first mobilisation in Russia since the Second...
POLITICS
newschain

English club rugby reeling after Wasps join Worcester in fight for survival

English club rugby is reeling after it was revealed that Wasps have joined Worcester in fighting for their survival amid the threat of administration. Just hours after Worcester’s owners were set the deadline of 5pm on Monday to prove they are able to lift Sixways out of crisis or face suspension from all competitions, Wasps filed a notice of their intention to appoint an administrator with the High Court.
RUGBY
newschain

England shouldn’t pick out-of-favour players based on loyalty – Glen Johnson

Former England defender Glen Johnson has questioned the wisdom of Gareth Southgate remaining loyal to the likes of Harry Maguire on the eve of a World Cup. The Manchester United captain, who has been under scrutiny for the last 18 months, is not playing regularly for his club as new manager Erik ten Tag prefers the centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy