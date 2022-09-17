Emile Acquah helps Maidenhead return to winning ways with goal to sink Woking

Emile Acquah scored the only goal of the game as Maidenhead returned to winning ways by beating Woking 1-0.

The striker’s second-half strike means the Magpies pick up their first three points since the middle of August, while Woking drop to 10th in the Vanarama National League table.

The Cardinals had a chance to find the opener when James Daly’s headed effort hit a post but Maidenhead were able to clear.

Daly had another chance moments later before Cole Kpekawa was on target for Maidenhead, with Craig Ross able to save.

The Cardinals came close in the second half when Daly picked out Padraig Amond, however his effort flew wide.

Maidenhead found the winner in the 74th minute when Acquah tapped in from a low Ashley Nathaniel-George cross to seal the three points.

