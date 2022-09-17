ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rhys Browne earns Wealdstone point against Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M40ME_0hzaRSSS00

Rhys Browne’s second-half equaliser ensured Wealdstone registered their fourth straight draw after being held 1-1 at home by Torquay.

Browne struck his fifth goal in nine league games this season to cancel out Ali Omar’s early opener for the visitors.

Torquay made a flying start as Omar pounced on a dangerous cross into the box to get the final touch and give them a second-minute lead.

Wealdstone stepped up their chase for an equaliser after the break but were thwarted on several occasions by Torquay goalkeeper Rhys Lovett.

Lovett, who had denied Jaydn Mundle-Smith in the first half, produced another brilliant save to keep out Dom Hutchinson’s fierce effort.

But Lovett was beaten in the 67th minute by Browne, a second-half substitute for Alex Dyer, with the midfielder lashing home an unstoppable strike after the ball had dropped kindly for him.

Lovett saved well again to thwart Tarryn Allarakhia, who later hit a post, while another Browne effort was cleared off the line as Torquay held on for a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alexander Isak pulls out of Sweden squad to hand Newcastle fitness worry

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak has withdrawn from the Sweden squad through injury to leave head coach Eddie Howe sweating on his fitness. The £58million summer arrival from Real Sociedad missed training on Wednesday ahead of the Nations League B4 fixtures against Serbia and Slovenia, his 23rd birthday, and is heading back to Tyneside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Lovett
Person
Ali Omar
Person
Rhys Browne
newschain

Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen

Dozens of members of staff gathered outside Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the Queen they served on her final journey. Palace employees filed out of the royal residence and lined up outside its gates to pay tribute to the late Queen following her state funeral on Monday morning. Her...
U.K.
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities. Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.
U.K.
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Football rumours: Man Utd gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United may have gained an advantage in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Daily Express reports, citing The Athletic. According to the paper, United have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old England international’s development and even building ties with his family in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
POLITICS
newschain

School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death

A school has been left “completely devastated” after a 15-year-old pupil died following a stabbing outside the gates. A murder inquiry was launched after the teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Mark Noble returns to West Ham as sporting director

West Ham have announced former captain Mark Noble is to return to the club in the role of sporting director. Noble, 35, retired at the end of last season following 18 campaigns with his boyhood side. In a newly created position, Noble will work closely in support of Hammers manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine was not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting. It is the first mobilisation in Russia since the Second...
POLITICS
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy