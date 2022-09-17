Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Jordan Clarkson doubts Lakers would’ve won title with young core: ‘I don’t think it ever would’ve worked out’
Before LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, they had a promising young core that included multiple future All-Stars such as Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle. Jordan Clarkson, who is now with the Utah Jazz, recently admitted that had that core stuck together, it wouldn’t have been super successful.
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T
Bosh says James has set the new standard of great players in the league
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
The Golden State Warriors Have Signed A New Player
The Golden State Warriors have signed Dusty Hannahs to a training camp deal. Hannahs played with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL last season, as well as the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League previously.
Shaq Opens Up About How He'd Push Kobe Bryant's Buttons When They Were Lakers Teammates, And Why He Did It
Shaquille O'Neal gets candid about how and why he would push Kobe Bryant's buttons when they were teammates.
Brian Windhorst has interesting comment about Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big changes this offseason, but there are more than a few people who are skeptical that they will yield positive results. One NBA insider believes some of those skeptics are employed by the organization. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made some interesting remarks on Monday...
LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's announcement Wednesday that he will seek to sell the Suns and Mercury franchises was met with swift reaction on social media. Fans and players such as LeBron James rejoiced on social media that Sarver would be relinquishing involvement with the franchise. Sarver's announcement came after backlash from the NBA Players Association,...
Report: Lakers have interesting plan for Dennis Schroder
Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.
Jordan Clarkson on potential trade: ‘I’m ready for whatever happens’
Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz are not done dealing. Rudy Gobert is in Minnesota, Donovan Mitchell is in Cleveland, and now every other Jazz veteran is on the trade block: Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley. And Jordan Clarkson — who could be the first one traded. The Grizzlies,...
Lakers News: Maui Showtime Lakers Get Their Grooves On
A litany of L.A. legends wrapped up their Hawaiian reunion with a bang.
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
2022 NBA Draft Review: Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the outside looking in last season after injuries derailed their season. The Lakers finished 33-49 last season. Their lack of depth was exposed for the second season in a row.
Lakers News: L.A. Battled Some Familiar Faces En Route To Its Three-Peat
L.A. did battle with some familiar faces en route to its three-peat.
