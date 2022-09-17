Read full article on original website
NHPR
N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
WMUR.com
Epidemiologist warns that COVID-19 cases aren't declining in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While many people want to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire's epidemiologist said Wednesday that the virus is still very present in the state and is still deadly. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been declining nationwide in recent weeks, but state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin...
manchesterinklink.com
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
NHPR
How to apply for emergency energy assistance in New Hampshire
More New Hampshire residents are now eligible for financial assistance with their heating and utility bills, after state officials approved two new emergency programs meant to address spiking energy costs. The new programs are aimed at households making 60% to 75% of state median income, or $74,942 to $93,676 a...
manchesterinklink.com
Elliot Berry, on a career devoted to protecting the vulnerable: ‘If you don’t have a place to live, your whole life unravels’
MANCHESTER, NH – For nearly a half-century, New Hampshire Legal Assistance Attorney Elliott Berry has been the person tenants turn to for help when facing housing problems including evictions. This week, he announced he is retiring effective Oct. 31, 2022. It comes at a time when Berry says the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire manufacturing industry starting to recover from height of pandemic, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Granite State's manufacturing industry is slowly starting to recover from the pandemic. According to New Hampshire Employment Security, manufacturing employment has increased by 3 percent since June 2021. Eight hundred jobs were added between May and June of this year. However, that's still 1,400 jobs...
manchesterinklink.com
Elliott Berry, longest-serving legal aid lawyer in New Hampshire, to retire
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliott Berry, who has been one of the most prominent anti-poverty advocates in New Hampshire for nearly 50 years and the architect of many of its legal protections for tenants, has announced his retirement, effective October 31, 2022. Berry has been an attorney at NH Legal Assistance (NHLA) for his entire career.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Over 1,800 New Hampshire high school students are expected to be taking part in NH Construction Career Days, which will be held this year on Thursday and Friday, Sept 22-23, at the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation on Route 13 in New Boston. The annual event seeks to increase career awareness in the construction and transportation industries through hands-on experience with heavy equipment, welding, small tools, plumbing electrical wiring and other construction-related jobs. Event organizers include Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT; the Gilford and Goffstown Public Works Departments; National Association of Women in Construction Granite State Chapter; the NH Public Works Association; NH Road Agents Association; and Stay Safe Traffic Products Inc.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police activate Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man
BOW, N.H. — Bow police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Kyle Frisbie was last seen leaving his home Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. in a 2015 White Chrysler 200 with license plate number 5137328, New Hampshire State Police said. Frisbie is 5 feet,...
Stones unturned: Before it closed, for-profit school drew attention of Vermont officials
The Vermont Agency of Education had grown concerned that Stone Path Academy’s owner was breaking state rules around tuition revenue. He said he was entitled to the profits. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stones unturned: Before it closed, for-profit school drew attention of Vermont officials.
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
whdh.com
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
New Hampshire and Maine Rank Among Worst States to Teach in
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Teaching is a selfless profession. These days, teachers get into the profession fully aware of the salary and sacrifices they are about to make. For a...
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
WMUR.com
Election Law Journal ranks New Hampshire last in US for ease of voting, though turnout typically is high
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new report from the "Election Law Journal" ranks New Hampshire last in the country in what it calls the "cost of voting" in presidential elections. The rankings consider several voting measures such as registration deadline, pre-registration laws, voting inconvenience and poll hours. In this study,...
Boston doctor says COVID pandemic is not over, despite Biden's remarks
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We are now about two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic and life is feeling a lot more like normal. However, there are questions being raised about the state of the pandemic. This comes following a statement President Biden made in an interview over the weekend-saying he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic is over. But is that true? "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it. It's-- but the pandemic is over," President Biden, said in part, during a 60 Minutes...
NHPR
When is it 'reasonable' to remove a voter from the checklist? In N.H., it depends on who you ask
For nearly all of the past 31 years, Kate Ratta has lived in Hollis. It’s where she registers her car, her dog, and where she thought she was registered to vote. Then a few weeks ago, she got a letter telling her the town was taking steps to remove her from the voter checklist, “that I had 30 days from the date of the letter to prove my domicile status here in Hollis,” she recalled.
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 24 HOPE Recovery Fest: Finding people who are your kind of broken and working to fix yourself and each other
MANCHESTER, NH – Community is hard to maintain but the results are transformational. Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is a Manchester nonprofit where community is the message, purpose and secret ingredient. In Johann Hari’s famous words, “The opposite of addiction is connection.” Hope strives to connect people in recovery with those struggling toward addiction’s escape door.
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
