Read full article on original website
Related
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Pennsylvania Amish-Mennonite Co-Business Owner Killed In Virginia Plane Crash
A devout Christian and co-owner of an area business died in a plane crash in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities say. Kevin James Esh, 30, of New Holland, was piloting a Piper PA-32 Cherokee when his plane burst into flames as it crash into a field near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., according flight data and Virginia state police.
Lois Lehrman Grass, Harrisburg civic leader and arts patron, has died
Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died early Wednesday morning at age 90, as a result of a stroke, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising for causes that transformed the city’s landscape. A pillar of the city’s charitable giving, she had a hand in seemingly every major Harrisburg-area institution,...
Emu on the loose in York County
First Elvis, then Stevie and Nicks, now this. Yet another emu is on the loose in Pennsylvania, this time in York County. LISTEN: ‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa. The North Hopewell Township Police Department alerted those in the area via Facebook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1984's 'Missing Mary Ann' House Searched By Pennsylvania State Police: Reports
A woman went missing from her central Pennsylvania home on June 5, 1984, and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Pennsylvania state police were spotted searching the property according to multiple media outlets. Mary Ann Bagenstose, 25 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home located at...
Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
Medal of honor awarded posthumously to East Pennsboro EMT
The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, Fire Chief and Firefighters Associations on Wednesday night honored Johnathian R. Myers, an emergency medical technician (EMT) who died in the line of duty Nov. 16, 2021. Myers, 40, was a career member of the East Pennsboro Emergency Medical Services. His name was...
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio company acquires two large annual events at the Farm Show building
A company that produces more than 75 consumer shows in North America has purchased two large Harrisburg shows. Marketplace Events has acquired and will manage the Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show and the PA Home + Garden Show, both of which take place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.
WGAL
Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
WGAL
Route 581 reopens in Cumberland County after cement truck crashes
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Route 581 has reopened in Cumberland County after a cement truck crash shut it down on Wednesday afternoon. Video above: See what the crash scene looked like. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 581 at the ramp to routes...
Five additional suspects charged in connection to Swatara Township shooting that injured two children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Damaged license plates can get replaced at upcoming central Pa. event
Reps. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, and Seth Grove, R-Dover, are teaming up to help their constituents replace damaged or illegible license plates at an upcoming free event in Dover. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dover Area...
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
Alvaro Italian bakery in Harrisburg expanding with second location
Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shoppe in uptown Harrisburg will soon have two stops for its Italian pastries and pastas. In the coming months, Alvaro will open a larger outpost at 4715 N. Front St. in Susquehanna Township near the Glass Lounge Restaurant, said Vincenzo Alvaro, a manager. “To be honest,...
5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children
Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teenager from Lancaster County found safe
UPDATE: The missing teenager from Lancaster County was found safe on Wednesday evening and is in the protective custody of police pending the reunion with her family. Police in Maryland are looking for a missing teenager from Lancaster County. The teenager was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block...
Two men injured in early evening shooting on Harrisburg street: police
Two men were shot in the middle of a Harrisburg street on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Derry Street just before 8 p.m. Harrisburg police Lt. James Galkowski said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. They were alert and talking prior to being transported.
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0