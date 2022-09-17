ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncannon, PA

PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Emu on the loose in York County

First Elvis, then Stevie and Nicks, now this. Yet another emu is on the loose in Pennsylvania, this time in York County. LISTEN: ‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa. The North Hopewell Township Police Department alerted those in the area via Facebook...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children

Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing teenager from Lancaster County found safe

UPDATE: The missing teenager from Lancaster County was found safe on Wednesday evening and is in the protective custody of police pending the reunion with her family. Police in Maryland are looking for a missing teenager from Lancaster County. The teenager was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
