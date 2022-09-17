Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies after being assaulted at park in Colorado, suspect at large
A man died on Sunday after being brutally assaulted at Benedict Fountain Park in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. Investigators are now seeking any information from the public that might help identify a suspect. Police first responded to the park at 401 East 20th...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
Train Hit Police Vehicle After Cops Left Detained Woman Inside, Parked on Tracks, Authorities Say. She Is Now in ‘Serious’ Condition.
Cops allegedly left a female suspect inside a patrol vehicle that one of them parked on train tracks — a train struck it. Now the young woman is in “serious” condition. All this stemmed from an alleged road rage incident. “Although early in the investigation, it’s believed...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden
The Golden Police Department says an 89-year-old woman injured in a pit bull attack last week has died.
Possible drunk driver causes crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Friday morning.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council considering stricter gun laws
The Broomfield City Council discussed enacting stricter gun laws at the local level during Tuesday night’s meeting. The city’s legal staff, led by City and County Attorney Nancy Rodgers, presented eight possible ordinances to allow council and the public to comment on the legislation. The possible ordinances include:
IN THIS ARTICLE
skyhinews.com
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Bullet hits family’s windshield on I-25
A man and his teenage daughter were traveling home on Interstate 25 when they ended up in the middle of gunfire.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
broomfieldenterprise.com
BVSD, hourly workers reach contract agreement
The Boulder Valley School District and its bus drivers, custodians, food service and other hourly workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, allowing the two sides to avoid mediation. After starting the school year at an impasse in salary negotiations, mediation with a third party had been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
broomfieldenterprise.com
Eye test: What to see among local teams the week of Sept. 19
Broomfield’s football team has caught its share of early attention this fall. It’s not just that the Eagles are 4-0, but it’s how dominantly they’ve reached that mark (outscoring teams 202-41). Reporters, like running water, converged on Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium for its marquee win over 2021...
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
broomfieldenterprise.com
BoCoPreps 10 & 10: Week 6
Each full week of the fall season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 players that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield softball: The Eagles secured an exciting walk-off...
Comments / 0