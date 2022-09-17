ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield City Council considering stricter gun laws

The Broomfield City Council discussed enacting stricter gun laws at the local level during Tuesday night’s meeting. The city’s legal staff, led by City and County Attorney Nancy Rodgers, presented eight possible ordinances to allow council and the public to comment on the legislation. The possible ordinances include:
BROOMFIELD, CO
skyhinews.com

Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
GRANBY, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

BVSD, hourly workers reach contract agreement

The Boulder Valley School District and its bus drivers, custodians, food service and other hourly workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, allowing the two sides to avoid mediation. After starting the school year at an impasse in salary negotiations, mediation with a third party had been...
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Eye test: What to see among local teams the week of Sept. 19

Broomfield’s football team has caught its share of early attention this fall. It’s not just that the Eagles are 4-0, but it’s how dominantly they’ve reached that mark (outscoring teams 202-41). Reporters, like running water, converged on Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium for its marquee win over 2021...
BROOMFIELD, CO
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

BoCoPreps 10 & 10: Week 6

Each full week of the fall season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 players that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield softball: The Eagles secured an exciting walk-off...
BROOMFIELD, CO

