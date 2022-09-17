ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
SEYMOUR, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Child located while search for stolen truck continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Bloomington armed suspect in custody

IU police confirmed the armed suspect who had been in a storm drain is in custody. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/bloomington-police-warn-public-of-armed-man-in-sewer-system/
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Man hit and killed on west side

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis' west side, police confirmed. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 19, 2022. Bark in the Park at Victory Field. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old with mother

Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old …. Indiana education leaders working to expand career …. Shelby County school district to arm staff members. Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTHR

Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
FOX59

Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Jo Kinslow. Jo lives nearby and considered […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Fox 59

Person killed in near north side shooting

Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-killed-in-near-north-side-indy-shooting/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

