Natchez woman sentenced on two counts of felony child neglect
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish School Board announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in observation of funeral services for Hunter Graham. Graham was a high school student in Franklin Parish who died in a car crash on Sept. 17. Schools...
Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly crash while fleeing from cops drunk
A Mississippi man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday. He also pleaded...
KNOE TV8
Vidalia man killed in shooting near city sanitation plant
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting took place in Vidalia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Nicholas Brown, 27, of Vidalia was shot after a fight began at the city sanitation plant, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
