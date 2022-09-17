ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

WJTV 12

Natchez woman sentenced on two counts of felony child neglect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]
NATCHEZ, MS
KNOE TV8

Vidalia man killed in shooting near city sanitation plant

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting took place in Vidalia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Nicholas Brown, 27, of Vidalia was shot after a fight began at the city sanitation plant, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.
VIDALIA, LA
