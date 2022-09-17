NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO