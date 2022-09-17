Read full article on original website
Bishop McDevitt girls soccer keeps rolling with 3-1 win over East Penn
Bishop McDevitt (10-0) followed up Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over Middletown with a decisive, 3-1 win against Mid-Penn Capital foe East Penn Wednesday afternoon. The Crusaders rode a well-balanced offensive attack, with three different players finding the back of the net. Lizzy Bailey, Nia Bratcher, and Grace McMurray tallied one goal apiece in the win.
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick steer Palmyra field hockey to win against Red Land
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick led the Palmyra field hockey team past Red Land 3-1 on Wednesday. Battistelli scored two goals and Kirkpatrick added an additional point for Palmyra.
Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team grabs win against Gettysburg
Rylee Henson and Haley Noblit led the way for Green-Castle Antrim’s girls soccer team Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Gettysburg. Although the girls had a rocky second half, Greencastle coach Chris Noblit was pleased with how the team performed.
Boiling Springs field hockey remains unbeaten, unscored on with teamwork-heavy win over Big Spring
Boiling Springs field hockey knew it would have a good team this year.
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock headline Lower Dauphin’s ‘bounce back’ win vs. East Pennsboro
Lower Dauphin’s return to winning ways kept a persistent East Pennsboro side spiraling inside the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Forward Katelyn Strawser and midfielder Avery Pollack each secured a pair of goals and two assists Wednesday as Lower Dauphin secured a much-needed 7-0 field hockey victory at Kreiser-Hallman Field.
Gettysburg field hockey scores 4-0 win over Waynesboro
Four different Gettysburg players found the back of the net Wednesday in a 4-0 field hockey win against Waynesboro. Madeline Delaney, Megan Musselman, Naomi Spangler and Sophia Williams each had a goal for the Warriors in the win.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Hershey vs Mechanicsburg in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 4 rankings: Northern and Gettysburg drop in, Shippensburg moves down
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s do this.
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick pushes Middletown past Milton Hershey
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick helped push Middletown past Milton Hershey, 3-2, Wednesday in boys soccer. Ethan Whitmire also had a goal for the Blue Raiders, and Baily Snyder had an assist. Milton Hershey had an own goal, too.
Penn State football prepares for Central Michigan: scenes from practice
Penn State football head coach James Franklin and his staff continued preparations for Central Michigan during a Wednesday afternoon practice on the Lasch fields. Penn State is off to a 3-0 start on the 2022 season after their impressive 41-12 blowout of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions have also beaten Purdue and Ohio.
The future is now for Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed after game-changing play at Auburn
Lost in the hoopla of Penn State’s win at Auburn — from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s four scores to Sean Clifford’s resolve to any one of the Nittany Lions’ 11 tackles for loss — was one play a couple of young defensive backs won’t soon forget.
Penn State-Central Michigan game predictions: Lions heavily favored to score big, stay unbeaten on their home field
What does Penn State have for an encore after a big win over Auburn? The Lions are hefty favorites in their bid to resume the dominance that showed up against both Auburn and Ohio, as they welcome Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick. Penn State has been installed as a 26-point favorite to handle the Chippewas and improve to 4-0 to start the 2022 season.
Notre Dame football’s first Black player, Wayne Edmonds, broke barriers and paved paths
In the autumn of 1952, when Wayne Edmonds arrived at Notre Dame to study and play football, he wasn’t so much daunted by the fact that the university had never had a Black player on the squad. The western Pennsylvania native was worried about his mother. “In the end,...
Watch scenes from Penn State football practice, Sept. 21, 2022
The Nittany Lions are off to 3-0 start on the season after a huge 41-12 win over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday evening. This moves Penn State football to No. 14 in the AP Poll ranking as they continue to seek their fourth win of the season this Saturday. Coach...
Middletown adapts to life without football: ‘It’s an opportunity to create new traditions’
As Middletown continues to grapple with the fallout of the high school football team hazing incidents and subsequent end to the season, the changes may have also created a rare cultural experiment. As was noted at Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting, the sudden and unanticipated loss of the social monolith...
Hershey downs Gettysburg on the tennis court
Hershey picked up a solid victory in girls tennis on Wednesday, topping Gettysburg 5-0.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS: Pine Grove Area High School Cardinal Band
Next up in our new series highlighting the Marching Bands from our Schuylkill County School Districts, we feature the marching band from Pine Grove Area, directed by Ken Gibson. Number of Musicians: 105. Number of Band Front/Color Guard: 20. Makeup of Band: 8th Grade through 12th Grade. Drum Majors: Alexa...
