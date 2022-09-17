ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliottsburg, PA

Bishop McDevitt girls soccer keeps rolling with 3-1 win over East Penn

Bishop McDevitt (10-0) followed up Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over Middletown with a decisive, 3-1 win against Mid-Penn Capital foe East Penn Wednesday afternoon. The Crusaders rode a well-balanced offensive attack, with three different players finding the back of the net. Lizzy Bailey, Nia Bratcher, and Grace McMurray tallied one goal apiece in the win.
