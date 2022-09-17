ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

SPIKERS RISING: BHS volleyball catches gust of momentum

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbIVh_0hzaPkKE00

It’s been a long, long climb since August for the Bartlesville High volleyball team.

On Thursday, the Lady Bruins finally reached (or rather eclipsed) a mark that just three weeks ago seemed out of reach — a winning record.

Sparked the by ball-slamming trio of Kelsey Ward, Emma Perry and Claire Walker — and the heroic backcourt toil of Reid Foust — Bartlesville buried Ponca City, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14, in the home match.

The win was Bartlesville’s fourth straight — and pushed the season record to 9-8.

Through the first seven matches of the season, Bartlesville had slumped to a 1-6 mark — and, honestly, most the losses were pretty ugly.

But, since the third week in August, Bartlesville has battered its opposition to the tune of an 8-2 record in the last 10 matches.

Ward, Perry and Walker hammered eight, seven and six kills, respectively, to lead the hitting brigade.

Lady Bruin head coach Jen Ward lavished praise on the effort of Foust, who produced eight digs in the short match and fashioned a 2.2 passer rating.

Kelsey Ward, Bethany Johnson and Hayden Brandon each launched three aces.

Not only have the Lady Bruins posted four-straight victories, but they’ve produced them against Class 5A and 6A competition.

Next up, Bartlesville spends the next two weeks in road matches, starting with next Tuesday’s trip to Sand Springs. The Lady Bruins are on the verge of double-digit wins in each of coach Ward’s seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Sand Springs, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
City
Ponca City, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#Volleyball#Gust
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy