SPIKERS RISING: BHS volleyball catches gust of momentum

It’s been a long, long climb since August for the Bartlesville High volleyball team.

On Thursday, the Lady Bruins finally reached (or rather eclipsed) a mark that just three weeks ago seemed out of reach — a winning record.

Sparked the by ball-slamming trio of Kelsey Ward, Emma Perry and Claire Walker — and the heroic backcourt toil of Reid Foust — Bartlesville buried Ponca City, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14, in the home match.

The win was Bartlesville’s fourth straight — and pushed the season record to 9-8.

Through the first seven matches of the season, Bartlesville had slumped to a 1-6 mark — and, honestly, most the losses were pretty ugly.

But, since the third week in August, Bartlesville has battered its opposition to the tune of an 8-2 record in the last 10 matches.

Ward, Perry and Walker hammered eight, seven and six kills, respectively, to lead the hitting brigade.

Lady Bruin head coach Jen Ward lavished praise on the effort of Foust, who produced eight digs in the short match and fashioned a 2.2 passer rating.

Kelsey Ward, Bethany Johnson and Hayden Brandon each launched three aces.

Not only have the Lady Bruins posted four-straight victories, but they’ve produced them against Class 5A and 6A competition.

Next up, Bartlesville spends the next two weeks in road matches, starting with next Tuesday’s trip to Sand Springs. The Lady Bruins are on the verge of double-digit wins in each of coach Ward’s seasons.